Santa’s Mailbox is ready for the holiday season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays. Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods. Many of the shops along Main Street […]
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
14news.com
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
visitowensboro.com
Celebrate the Holidays at ‘Christmas at the Inn’
It’s the time of year to start celebrating all things Christmas, and downtown Owensboro has a series of holiday-themed events with all the bells and whistles coming to you in December!. Friday After 5 and the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will kick off “Christmas at the Inn” for the...
wevv.com
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
14news.com
EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
14news.com
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
14news.com
Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Heart of Jasper announces round 3 of Façade Grant Program
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper officials have announced another round of funding for downtown façade improvements. Officials say the Façade Grant Program is a program intended to provide financial help for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper. Officials say the goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth […]
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
METS to offer free bus rides on Election Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System say they are offering free rides on Election Day. According to a press release, the bus rides are expected to run on Nov. 8 from 6:15 a.m. until 12:15 a.m. They say the free rides are to promote the...
