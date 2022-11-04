Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
TV channel and live stream information ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Eagles snatch late winner
Match report from West Ham vs. Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw
Twitter reacts to Champions League round of 16 draw.
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
How can Real Madrid win the Champions League?
How Real Madrid can win the Champions League, including potential opponents, fixture dates and more.
Who could Man Utd face in the 2022/23 Europa League knockout stages?
Manchester United could not win their Europa League group so here is who they could be facing in the next round.
The best wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2023.
Osasuna vs Barcelona - La Liga: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in the UK, US and Canada.
Liverpool and Real Madrid headline blockbuster Champions League last 16 draw
Liverpool and Real Madrid headline the last 16 ties of the 2022/23 Champions League.
Martin Odegaard reveals how Arsenal got over frustration of recent performances
Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal were left frustrated by their performances against Leeds, Southampton & PSV Eindhoven.
When is the Carabao Cup 2022/23 fourth round draw and where to watch
The 2022/23 Carabao Cup fourth round draw will swiftly follow the conclusion of the third round ties. Here's all you need to know about the draw.
West Ham 4-5 Brighton: Player ratings as Seagulls win nine-goal WSL thriller
Match report and player ratings as Brighton beat West Ham in a thrilling WSL encounter.
Real Madrid could be without star duo for trip to Real Valladolid
Real Madrid could be without Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger for their La Liga clash with Real Valladolid.
Reading 0-2 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
WSL gameweek 6 awards: Player of the week, game of the week, big win of the week & more
90min's weekly WSL awards following gameweek six, with wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Danielle Carter.
Gerard Pique's best games for Barcelona - ranked
A look back at Gerard Pique's best games in a Barcelona shirt.
Antonio Conte explains team selection for Tottenham - Liverpool clash
Antonio Conte has explained his team selection as Spurs lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
Brendan Rodgers sends James Maddison message to Gareth Southgate after Everton win
Brendan Rodgers has sent a message to Gareth Southgate over his use of James Maddison for England.
90min
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0