The Hill

63 percent of Americans are confident in election integrity: Gallup

By Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago
The majority of Americans say they are confident that votes will be legally cast and accurately counted in the upcoming midterms, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

Thirty-four percent of those surveyed from Oct. 3 to 20 said they are very confident in the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections, and another 29 percent said they are somewhat confident.

The total proportion of 63 percent is on the low side of historic confidence levels but is up from the record low in confidence, 59 percent, recorded in both 2008 and 2020.

The figures released on Friday, collected from a random sample of 1,009 adults polled over the phone, unveil a wider partisan gap than analytics company Gallup has ever recorded on the question.

Only 40 percent of Republicans said they are confident in the casting and counting of ballots during 2022, while 85 percent of Democrats said the same.

Gallup began asking the biennial question in 2004, skipping 2010, 2012 and 2014. This year is the seventh time data has been recorded on election integrity confidence.

The percentage of respondents this year who say they are very confident in election integrity (34 percent) almost reaches the record high of 35 percent recorded in 2016.

That percentage has grown by 16 percent since the question was asked leading up to the 2020 election.

Confidence has generally decreased since 2004 and 2006, when approximately three-quarters of Americans said that they were very or somewhat confident in national elections.

