Zacks.com

American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) Q4 FFO Miss Estimates

American Finance Trust, Inc. came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com

MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com

City Office REIT (CIO) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

CIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

BLUE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.92 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. This compares to loss of $2.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com

Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

ASH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A...
Zacks.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BBSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.90%. A...
Zacks.com

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

DHT Holdings (DHT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ENOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.53%. A...
Zacks.com

Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FOUR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A...
Zacks.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Zacks.com

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

STEP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.86%. A...
Zacks.com

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Zacks.com

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CGNX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...

