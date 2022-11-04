ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Man Charged With Stealing More Than $50K In Cash, Checks From Vehicle In In Yorktown

The theft happened in Yorktown at a business on Saw Mill River Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have charged a New York City man who was apprehended upstate with stealing more than $50,000 from a vehicle parked at a Northern Westchester County business.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 3:30 p.m., police were called to a business in Yorktown on Saw Mill River Road to investigate a report from a victim that $42,000 in cash and $10,000 in payroll checks had been stolen from their parked vehicle, according to Yorktown Police.

Police eventually identified a suspect and a vehicle associated with the theft, and on Oct. 28 around 6 p.m., police in the Albany area pulled over this vehicle and identified one of the occupants as the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect is identified as 46-year-old Oscar Javier Barrera Pena of Jamaica, Queens, according to Yorktown Police.

He is charged with second-degree grand larceny and is currently being held in Westchester County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $125,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond, police said.

Pena will appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to police.

