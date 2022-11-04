Author's dogged determination pays off

SHELL LAKE – A Shell Lake author is a local celebrity, but he’s not nearly as fond of his fame as a good petting.

The “author” of the book, called “Just One Color?,” is a well-known bulldog named Earl, owned by Steve and Linda Degner of Shell Lake.

Linda is the actual author of the books, but it’s easy to believe Earl is the writer when one peruses the colorful pages and sees the elaborate photos taken with her dog around his home at Bashaw Valley Farm, which the Degners own. Earl is a half-American, half-English bulldog, though “he favors the American side of his breed,” Linda said.

Earl turned 8 years old on Oct. 16. The Degners got him after Steve found an ad one Christmas from a young family selling bulldogs. Linda, however, was unsure about owning a bulldog.

“We always had springers, but he had it in his head he wanted a bulldog,” she said, adding that their dogs have been the faces of their business.

They also usually had female dogs, but when they visited the family, there were two puppies left, and the female didn’t take to the Degners. Earl, on the other hand, was drawn to them.

“He was all, ‘Let me show you my toys,’” Linda said. “He picked us.”

Now, she said, Earl has become more her dog than Steve’s.

Earl is a big part of the greenhouse.

Visitors leave notes and treats for him, and love to read the Bashaw Valley Farm newsletter, which always has updates on what Earl’s been up to. He has become a sort of mascot in the community.

One day, Linda put a hat on Earl, and discovered he didn’t mind wearing clothing and accessories.

“He likes being fully dressed in clothes head to toe,” she said.

She began taking pictures of him dressed in different costumes. One of her favorites is his “school picture,” where he has a shirt, tie and glasses.

Then she had another idea: stories to go with the photos.

As for Earl “writing” children’s books, Linda said that “it’s easier to put his name on things” and for him to be the spokesperson for the business. Earl’s first book, published in 2020, is called “Santa Paws.” It was a Christmas story about Earl helping Santa Claus.

“He works as an elf,” Linda said.

The book was a hit, and Linda decided Earl should write another.

Customers often ask how many hats the dog has – “He has hundreds,” Linda said – so she created a kids’ counting book, “Count with the Earl of Counting.” It teaches the young reader how to count, and features different hats for each number, including a crown, sombrero, wigs and even a Green Bay Packers cheesehead. At the end, readers can learn how to make a hat and also see a list of Earl’s favorite treats. Surprisingly, this includes vegetables.

“Just One Color?,” has Earl trying to pick which color he loves best.

“People said, ‘You need to do one on the farm,’” Linda said.

In this book, Earl asks all his friends on the farm, including the pigs, the bull, hens and the cat, what their favorite colors are.

“Then he comes back more confused than ever,” Linda said.

She has him study flower books, naturally, tying in the shop aspect. They discuss primary and secondary colors and the rainbow.

All Earl’s books are self-published through IngramSpark, whom Linda said are easy to work with. Her sister Yvonne helps with editing, and two other friends, a retired teacher and a 4K teacher, give her ideas on what students like to read about. Local author Eva Apvelquist has also been helpful, she added.

“It’s a just a fun thing to do,” Linda said. “It’s just enjoyable. I love to do the short stories with human interest.”

Northwind Book & Fiber in Spooner carries Earl’s books, as does the farm. Those buying books at the farm shop get their own paw-tographed and stamped copy.

“He signs all his books,” Linda said.

People can also check copies out at the Spooner and Shell Lake libraries, “for (those) that just want to grab them and read them,” she said.

Earl has done book signings at the library with dress-up, and Linda gets requests from people who want a new, fun program in their communities.

The children’s books will also make great holiday gifts, she added.

Earl does a calendar every year, which will be available this month.