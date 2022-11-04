Read full article on original website
Related
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
kitco.com
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints
SYDNEY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was...
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Monday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had fallen almost 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,045-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday. The global...
Markets Insider
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 30% - and the US economy faces a long and painful recession
Stocks could nosedive and remain depressed for years if inflation remains high and interest rates don't come down, Roubini said.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Track Global Markets Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets on Friday, with strength in resources and energy stocks boosting the markets amid the spike in commodity prices. Markets were also supported by stronger-than-expected employment data from the US that helped raise hopes the US Fed would slow its pace of interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday.
NASDAQ
Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market moved higher again on Friday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 310 points or 2.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,025-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Monday's trade.
Comments / 0