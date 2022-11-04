ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You thought you were a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but alas, there was no big winner. But now, with an even more massive $1.5 billion prize up for grabs Saturday night, players might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash.
CBS Chicago

Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
Lootpress

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
Lite 98.7

Beware, Winning the World’s Largest Lottery Jackpot Could Ruin Your Life

The world's largest jackpot-ever is about to be won sometime soon, and sadly, history shows us that not everybody can handle the money. Monday night's Powerball jackpot is almost up to $2 billion and have you given any thought as to how you would handle such a life-altering event if you actually beat the odds and won? Think about it, you would go from your normal life, to being in a position where you could buy almost whatever you want, whenever you want it.
