Related
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $1.9 billion Powerball winner should avoid
You might want to splurge on a big purchase or quit your job—but you should consult a financial adviser instead. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and has now reached nearly $2 billion, making it the world’s largest lottery...
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $825 Million Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $825 million.
ABC News
Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
DES MOINES, Iowa -- You thought you were a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but alas, there was no big winner. But now, with an even more massive $1.5 billion prize up for grabs Saturday night, players might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash.
Did anyone win Powerball last night? Jackpot soars to record $1.9 billion.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets matched all of the numbers on Saturday, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The next Powerball drawing – set for...
Powerball winning numbers delayed for $1.9B jackpot due to 'security protocol issue'
The drawing for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed due to an issue with security protocols, according to lottery officials.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
Powerball winning $1.2 billion jackpot numbers Wednesday: 2 California tickets come close
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X. Nobody won, but two tickets in California came close, matching five numbers. The two "5/5" tickets in California were sold at the Eastland Food Market in the Southern California city...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
Beware, Winning the World’s Largest Lottery Jackpot Could Ruin Your Life
The world's largest jackpot-ever is about to be won sometime soon, and sadly, history shows us that not everybody can handle the money. Monday night's Powerball jackpot is almost up to $2 billion and have you given any thought as to how you would handle such a life-altering event if you actually beat the odds and won? Think about it, you would go from your normal life, to being in a position where you could buy almost whatever you want, whenever you want it.
WDSU
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — nearly breaking Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. There are two options when you win the...
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what won't change after you win the $1.6 billion in lottery
Iowa lottery winner Timothy Schultz reveals what won't change after a lottery win. You may have a hard time trusting people or still have a devastating health diagnosis, for example.
Powerball Jackpot is Biggest Ever — Is Cash or Annuity Better?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. The jackpot could grow highter before Satuday night's drawing at 10:59 p.m. “Sales momentum...
Powerball Swells To $1.5 Billion With No Jackpot Winner Wednesday
The Powerball jackpot will grow again. No winner matched all six numbers to win the massive jackpot on Wednesday, which is now expected to soar to $1.5 billion, holding a cash value of $745.9 million, Powerball announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 22,
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
