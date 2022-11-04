The world's largest jackpot-ever is about to be won sometime soon, and sadly, history shows us that not everybody can handle the money. Monday night's Powerball jackpot is almost up to $2 billion and have you given any thought as to how you would handle such a life-altering event if you actually beat the odds and won? Think about it, you would go from your normal life, to being in a position where you could buy almost whatever you want, whenever you want it.

