Reward Offered In Connection To Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing At Maryland Shopping Center

Suspect Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward in connection to a fatal stabbing in parking lot of a shopping center in Oxon Hill, authorities say.

Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, was fatally stabbed the shopping center parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking toward the camera and then standing outside of a business just before the murder.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation or this suspect, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0053301.

