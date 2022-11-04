Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Twitter delays $8 'blue check' verification plan until after the midterms
(CNN) -- Twitter is delaying the rollout of account verifications for its paid Twitter Blue subscription plan until after the midterm elections, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to CNN. The decision to push back the new feature comes one day after the platform launched an updated version...
Elon Musk may be a rival for Ratner in brand destruction | Brief letters
Brief letters: Twitter troubles | I Spy in Yorkshire | Gavin Williamson’s defenestration | Dishonours system | Don’t forget the editor
Comments / 0