The true story behind Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — here's what really happened
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Hopefully no one takes Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at 100 percent face value. The brilliant conceit at the heart of the new film from director Eric Appel is that it parodies popular musician biopic films in much the same way that "Weird" Al Yankovic himself parodies pop songs. Weird, which stars Daniel Radcliffe in the title role, gets quite outlandish and cartoonish by the end of its runtime. But there are nuggets of truth embedded within the surreal tapestry.
Jeremy Strong almost played Chris Evans' scrawny body double in Captain America: The First Avenger
Jeremy Strong almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or at least his body almost did. The actor may be best known for hurling profanities as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, but in a new interview with The Times UK, Strong revealed that he was asked to appear in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Specifically, he was invited to play Chris Evans' body double — the young, scrawny version of Steve Rogers, before he bulks up and becomes a star-spangled supersoldier.
Sylvester Stallone calls 2008's Rambo 'the best action film I've ever done'
Sylvester Stallone's 2008 Rambo sequel, the fourth in the franchise, was a critical dud, but the action star still believes it to be the "best" and "most truthful" action film of his career. Set in Burma, also known as Myanmar, the film is set against the country's long-raging civil war....
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie
Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
The Watcher renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Monster to continue as anthology series after Dahmer
Who is the Watcher in The Watcher? That question stands to be answered in the near future, as The Watcher season 2 is happening at Netflix. The streaming giant announced Monday that the fact-based Ryan Murphy series — about a married couple (Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale) who receive threatening letters from an anonymous stalker after moving into a New Jersey mansion — will continue with season 2, while the creator's Monster will also forge on as an anthology series focusing on new subjects after Evan Peters' controversial portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer across season 1.
Daniel Kaluuya joins Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk
Daniel Kaluuya, welcome to the Spider-Verse. The Oscar winner and Nope actor is joining the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He'll be voicing Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, and he'll be joining an already stacked lineup of Spideys, including the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).
Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20
We found comfy moto leggings from Amazon, Spanx, Nordstrom, and Free People Ever see someone wearing an outfit that makes your jaw literally drop? That's exactly what happened when Kerry Washington paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. The Reasonable Doubt star strutted into the New York City venue wearing an all-black look that turned heads — and it came at a price. Washington combined a couple of cold weather trends Hollywood has been loving recently, including a $4,850 wool Balmain blazer in...
Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later
At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
The Guest is a glorious throwback to medium-budget action flicks
Having made their director-writer team mark with the home invasion thriller You’re Next, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett followed it up with the frantic action-sci-fi hybrid, The Guest. Kicking off as a mysterious thriller, The Guest feels like a movie you forgot to rent during the early 90s, a glorious throwback to medium-budget action flicks that, in another lifetime, could have been made by Cannon Films.
2:22 A Ghost Story review: Constance Wu is haunted in eerie tale fit for a winter's night
What is a ghost really? A supernatural terror, a manifestation of our fear or our grief, something benign or far more sinister?. This is the question at the heart of 2:22 A Ghost Story, the spectral thriller now making its U.S. premiere at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theater. Jenny (Constance...
Meet the new cast of Glass Onion suspects bedeviling Benoit Blanc
A mystery is only as good as its prime suspects...and luckily, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a gallery of rogues fit for a murderous evening. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to the screen this holiday season (a special one-week theatrical engagement begins Nov. 23 before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23), and he has a whole new crop of mischief and untrustworthy sources to size up.
Black Adam tops box office for third weekend in a row
The power of the gods is still with Black Adam. The DC superhero film took the top spot at the box office for the third weekend in a row, earning $18.5 million. Starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the flick has now grossed a total of $134 million. The production has also continued to generate ticket sales abroad, with its international total climbing to $320 million.
Through the looking glass: Inside Knives Out sequel Glass Onion
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is ready to make your holidays merry and bright (and maybe a little murderous). But don't expect this sequel to be just like the ones we used to know. When the first Knives Out film — featuring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jamie...
Edward Norton invites us to solve his murder in first Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer
Netflix is peeling back another layer of its forthcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated followup, the star-studded cast of new suspects is invited to a glamorous Greek island owned by Edward Norton's character, Miles Bron, to play a murder mystery game. "Tonight, a murder will be committed — my murder. Across the island, I've hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game," he explains.
Alan Menken tells stories behind 7 classic Disney songs
If you've ever loved a Disney song, chances are, Alan Menken wrote it. Menken has Oscars, Grammys, and Tonys to his name, and he sat down with EW to recount the stories behind some of his most iconic songs. (Note: Little Shop of Horrors is the only project on this list unrelated to Disney.)
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night
Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or Christmas movie? An EW debate
Feeling an emptiness in our bones, we asked EW critic Darren Franich and senior writer Devan Coggan to debate Tim Burton and Henry Selick's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas without making a terrible mess of your holidays. What have we done?. Team Halloween. "This Is Halloween." Need I say...
James Cameron is prepared to end Avatar franchise with third movie — pending ticket sales
Avatar director James Cameron has plotted an ambitious slate of sequels to his history-making movie. The first, Avatar: The Way of Water, swings into theaters on Dec. 16, and he's got three more in the works, with the fifth film slated to release in 2028. But Cameron, it seems, is also a realist.
Jimmy Kimmel returns as 95th Oscars host
Kimmel previously hosted Academy Awards in 2018 and 2017 — the latter of which featured the infamous Moonlight/La La Land Best Picture mixup. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the third time in his career. The famed talk show staple will return to preside over the...
Pia Toscano to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'
That date with Mark Ballas sure paid off. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano will perform on Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, and Ballas will dance to her tune with Karina Smirnoff. The announcement was made on Tuesday's show. Toscano's ouster from Idol two weeks ago proved to be...
