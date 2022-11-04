Read full article on original website
Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
FraminghamSOURCE
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
Photo of the Day: Broncos Advance in MIAA Tourney
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech boys soccer team, seeded #9, in the MIAA Division 5 soccer tourney, defeated Smith Academy, seeded #24, today, November 7, at Bowditch Field to advance in the tournament. Broncos easily won 4-1. The Broncos will now play Mt. Greylock on the road on November...
Leominster Ends Framingham’s Season Via Penalty Kicks After Scoreless Double OT
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team, who were seeded #7 in the MIAA Division 1 tournament, lost to the 26-seeded Leominster High team via penalty kicks last night at Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Ironically, the Framingham State men’s soccer team saw...
PHOTOS: Whalers Sink Flyers 28-8
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High hosted the Whalers of New Bedford High in week 9 action of the football season today, November 5, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers did not qualify for the MIAA football tourney, so the team is playing in the consolation round of games, leading up to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Natick High.
MWRTA Helping Framingham High Students Get To School On Time
FRAMINGHAM – When the school year started in September, the Framingham Public School District announced it was short 17 bus drivers from its contracted 77 routes. One month later in October, and the district’s bus driver provider NRT Bus Inc. was still short 17 drivers for 77 routes.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
Nobscot Intersection Scheduled For Paving November 10 & 11
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Department of Public Works announced the intersection in Nobscot Village at Edgell Road, Water Street, and Edmands Road will be paved this week. Work will begin on Wednesday, November 9, although paving will not take place until November 10 & 11. Paving is scheduled both days, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck in Tech Park Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk in the Framingham Tech Park. The incident happened at the intersection of New York and California avenues on November 2, at 12:09 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did stop, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Registration Deadline For Team Framingham 2023 is Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. The registration period is closing at 4 p.m. this Thursday November 10. The random selection drawing will take place on Thursday November 17 at 7:00 p.m....
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
MetroWest Veterans Can Sign Up For Shabbat Dinner
NATICK – Chabad Center of Natick is hosting a free dinner of Veterans on Friday night, November 11. Please contribute towards costs as you are able to the Friday Night Dinner Fund. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. RSVP required – the sooner the better...
King Philip Regional Ends Redhawks Season in MIAA Tourney
NATICK – The girls field hockey team from King Philip Regional High School ends the Redhawks season earlier today, November 5. The Redhawks lost in the Division 1 MIAA tournament 3-1. Natick was seeded #10 and King Philip was seeded #23, although their records were very close. Redhawks end...
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Bridgewater Bears Defeat Framingham State Rams 20-19
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team suffered a 20-19 loss this afternoon to Bridgewater State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field. Framingham State falls to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Conference. Bridgewater State improves to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in...
Framingham Police Arrest Hopkinton Man on Drunk Driving Charge at Noon
FRAMINGHAM — Framingham Police arrested a Hopkinton man on a drunk driving charge on Friday afternoon at noon. Framingham Police received a report of an “erratic operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Officers located the vehicle and after a brief investigation determined he was under...
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50
OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
Framingham Library Hosting Framingham High Art Show
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham High School art show was installed at the main Framingham Public Library this past week. Art from the students will be on display at 49 Lexington Street throughout the month of November. The high school does not have a reception with the artists, planned at this...
Flyers Lose In Double OT via Penalty Kicks
FRAMINGHAM – Both goals of a 1-1 tie in regulation were scored in the last two minutes, so the MIAA Division 1 boys soccer opening round game between Framingham High vs Leominster High went to overtime. No team scored in the first overtime, and no team scored in the...
FraminghamSOURCE
