Framingham, MA

Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs

FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Broncos Advance in MIAA Tourney

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech boys soccer team, seeded #9, in the MIAA Division 5 soccer tourney, defeated Smith Academy, seeded #24, today, November 7, at Bowditch Field to advance in the tournament. Broncos easily won 4-1. The Broncos will now play Mt. Greylock on the road on November...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTOS: Whalers Sink Flyers 28-8

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High hosted the Whalers of New Bedford High in week 9 action of the football season today, November 5, at Bowditch Field. The Flyers did not qualify for the MIAA football tourney, so the team is playing in the consolation round of games, leading up to its Thanksgiving rivalry with Natick High.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Nobscot Intersection Scheduled For Paving November 10 & 11

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Department of Public Works announced the intersection in Nobscot Village at Edgell Road, Water Street, and Edmands Road will be paved this week. Work will begin on Wednesday, November 9, although paving will not take place until November 10 & 11. Paving is scheduled both days, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MetroWest Veterans Can Sign Up For Shabbat Dinner

NATICK – Chabad Center of Natick is hosting a free dinner of Veterans on Friday night, November 11. Please contribute towards costs as you are able to the Friday Night Dinner Fund. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. RSVP required – the sooner the better...
NATICK, MA
Grace Mary Thorne, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bridgewater Bears Defeat Framingham State Rams 20-19

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team suffered a 20-19 loss this afternoon to Bridgewater State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field. Framingham State falls to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Conference. Bridgewater State improves to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50

OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
LEICESTER, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
Flyers Lose In Double OT via Penalty Kicks

FRAMINGHAM – Both goals of a 1-1 tie in regulation were scored in the last two minutes, so the MIAA Division 1 boys soccer opening round game between Framingham High vs Leominster High went to overtime. No team scored in the first overtime, and no team scored in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
