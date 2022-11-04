Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man cited for hitting woman
SUTHERLAND—A 52-year-old Sutherland man was cited Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of assault. The citing of Casey Grady stemmed from him allegedly striking a woman on her knees with his fist on Oct. 30, according to the Sutherland Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Men Charged for Assaulting Roommate
Two individuals were charged with assaulting their roommate at a Storm Lake residence this past weekend. According to Storm Lake Police, officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street at around 2am on Saturday. An adult male victim alleged that he was attacked by two male roommates while he was sleeping at a residence in the 400 block of West 8th Street. The victim claimed that the roommates armed themselves with knives and attempted to stab him. The victim was struck on the head with the handle of one of the knives. The victim fled the residence and called 911 from a neighboring residence.
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun. Isaiah Wiley, 23, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for OWI in Ashton
ASHTON—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eri Wilder Cuellar Argueta stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on 230th Street...
kicdam.com
Two Storm Lake Man Charged with Seriously Injuring Roommate in Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are facing a string of charges after police were responded to a report of an assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the 700 block of West 8th Street in Storm Lake around two o’clock Saturday morning where the victim alleged his two roommates had attacked him while he was asleep and also attempted to stab him before the victim was able to flee and call for help.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
nwestiowa.com
May City man arrested for assault, abuse
MAY CITY—A 42-year-old May City man was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and third-degree sexual assault. The arrest of Steven Eugene Hattig stemmed from an argument with another male living at his residence at 2243 Albert St. in May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigate convenience store robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery. Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SHELDON—A Blair, NE, woman was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on an O’Brien County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. The arrest of Shirley Jo Gore stemmed from her stealing a debit card of another woman and using it to buy $17.59 worth of gas at Hy-Vee Gas in Sheldon on Nov. 23, 2015, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Update: Endangered teen found, police say
The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside.
