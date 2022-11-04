ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

This tiny stone cottage offers a personal-sized piece of 18th century N.J. history

An ill-timed guest recently visited the single-family home for sale at 38 E. Main St. in Flemington, just as the property was being shown to a potential buyer. “All the time I’ve lived here, I’ve never, never, never seen a snake in the house,” owner Judith McCarthy says. “But there it was in the basement, a snake! The (would-be buyer) took a picture of it and asked me, ‘Do you often get snakes here like this?’”
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Applauding WFMZ’s Rob Vaughn, a vital voice in local news, for 35 years at station | Turkeys & Trophies

We could have done without Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s public rebuke of the City of Allentown administration earlier this week. He chastised the city’s decision to hold a news conference on driver safety the day after a pedestrian was killed near Dieruff High School. In an announcement Wednesday of minor traffic citations being filed against the driver in connection with the Sept. 6 crash, Martin felt compelled to note that the press conference – held by the mayor, police chief and other stakeholders – led to misinformed public speculation about the case “before all the facts have been determined.” Martin’s always been a strong prosecutor in the courtroom, but seems to flounder when it comes to understanding how public speculation bubbles up in the first place. It doesn’t come from well-meaning officials acting quickly to get a general message on driver safety out to its constituents after a roadway tragedy in a high-volume location – that is what those who held the news conference did. Public speculation comes when officials stay silent at times when they should be talking, even if they’re limited on what they can say because of an incomplete investigation. This was one of those times. We applaud the city for realizing that. Unfortunately, Martin tends to opt for the bare minimum when it comes to engaging the public when that engagement is needed most. It’s all about preserving the integrity of the investigation without regard to how long every one of his constituents must wait to get basic questions about public safety answered. This is a good instinct for a prosecutor, but Martin seems incapable of striking a balance between the legal strategy and the public one. We don’t see him changing. But the next time he wants to complain about the causes of speculation on a case under his watch, he should do it in front of a mirror.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Help Support Hellertown Area Library With Pierogi Purchase

Supporting the Hellertown Area Library just got a whole lot tastier. The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library (FOTHAL) are currently sponsoring a pierogi fundraiser that will help pay for capital projects such as new brickwork and landscaping. The frozen pierogies the Friends are selling by the dozen are by...
HELLERTOWN, PA
After more than 2 years, new grocer finally replacing former Heard’s Meat Market in Bangor

A vacant building that once occupied Heard’s Meat Market for over a century in Bangor has been filled by an ethnic grocer. Abigail Landa and her husband, Carlos Gonzalez, opened Fruitmex on Nov. 1 at 501 S. Main St. The business is similar to a small convenience store, carrying both Hispanic and American food items, grocery items, toiletries and fresh produce. Patrons will find such brands as Goya, Charras and Tortrix, as well as Ragu, Pillsbury and Ronzoni.
BANGOR, PA
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Testing continues at Lehigh Valley charter school to find what sickened students, staff

Testing continues at a Lehigh Valley charter school to determine what sickened a large group of students and staff Friday. The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, off of Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, Northampton County, began when a handful of staff members in the grades 7-12 grade building reported not feeling well, officials previously said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Veterans Day (11/11/2022): Here’s what’s happening in the Lehigh Valley in recognition

The holiday that became known as Veterans Day was first observed as Armistice Day in 1919. It was the end of World War I and the first day of peace. Today we mark the anniversary of that day with reflection and gratitude for the veterans of the United States’ military who have preserved that peace. Municipalities across the Lehigh Valley host parades, ceremonies, tributes, lectures, concerts and other events to mark Veterans Day.
ALLENTOWN, PA
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Many issues drawing people to polls in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, election polling places will be open in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots will start to be counted at the Monroe County Administrative building in Stroudsburg. Kelly Apgar of Stroudsburg plans to cast her ballot in person. She's voting because she wants overall change. "I think...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
