Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 6 to 12, 2022
For the entirety of the last two years (2021-22), Saturn in Aquarius has been squaring Uranus in Taurus. Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure and longevity, and in Aquarius, the ringed planet requires us to regulate both technology and our social life. Think of how you socialized and used the internet prior to 2020 when Saturn first entered Aquarius, and how you do so now. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of revolution and rapid change, and in Taurus, it pushes us way out of our usual comfort zone. For the last two years, these two planets have been in a constant difficult conversation, reflecting how hard it’s been for us to find stability or routine in a post-2020 world. Saturn-Uranus can be destabilizing but it’s also extremely creative and innovative, as seen in the public figures who carry this configuration in their chart like certified genius Jeff Goldblum and quirky rock star David Byrne.
Total lunar eclipse: how to take a good photograph of the November 2022 full blood moon with a phone or camera
With a total lunar eclipse and the November 2022 full bloodmoon, also known as a beaver moon, on Tuesday night, many people will pull out their mobile phones to try and get an Instagram-worthy photograph, but unfortunately getting a great photo of the moon is really challenging. Two reasons: it...
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Pisces
Eclipse season is in full swing, and just days after the Scorpio new moon and partial solar eclipse, the November 8 full moon brings with it a total lunar eclipse. This lunation comes in the sign of Taurus and has the power to really shake things up, per the New York Post. The outlet explains that the lunation will mark "the most intense days of the year," which could impact things on a global scale as well as bring a lot of emotional activity and news into our lives, and suggests that members of the zodiac lay low during this time.
What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?
The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will turn the moon a blood-red hue on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Horoscope for Monday, 11/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You believe in having high expectations and enjoy the challenge of meeting them, but sometimes you have your off days. Nobody would blame you for lowering the bar. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's easy to say that you'll check in later, but...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years and is visible throughout North America.
Weekly Horoscope, 06 November To 12 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
All Of November 2022's Astrology Events, Including A Lunar Eclipse
It’s somehow already November, so it’s officially time to roll back the clocks for daylight savings, dive into the holi-daze, and kick off the countdown toward 2023. October was filled with all sorts of cosmic tricks and treats, but November’s astrology will help to further our internal transformations and prepare for all the excitement the planets have in store for us next. All zodiac signs will want to mark their calendars for the major astrological events happening in November 2022.
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
November 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs
November induces a change of attitude in us to be luckier and more successful, says astrology. Certain constellations have achieved success using this strategy. Some signs including Virgo, Cancer and Sagittarius turn out to be the most favoured children of destiny this time whereas Taurus, Capricorn, and Scorpio are not the picked and chosen signs to be blessed with luck. Let us see who has been the luckiest and unluckiest of all zodiac signs this month.
Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, November 2022
Relationships are a huge focus for you during Scorpio season, as the sun lights up the partnership sector of your chart this time of year. Brooding, mysterious, and intense are all words we ascribe to the scorpion, and your love life may be especially intriguing at this time. If you’re...
November 6-12 Horoscope: Emotions, Ego, And Rebellion
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the full...
‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
Early Martians may have wiped themselves out in ‘life-ending Mars event’, shock study reveals
THE first lifeforms on Mars may have been the architects of their own downfall. According to research, ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harbouring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms. But if they existed, these simple microbes would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they...
The solar eclipse in Scorpio is a wake-up call, according to an astrologer
Brace yourselves! The eclipses are here — almost. The autumn 2022 eclipse season includes two eclipses: A partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25 and a total lunar eclipse spanning from Nov. 7 to 8. The solar eclipse on Tuesday, Oct. 25 aligns with the new moon, and will last...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season
Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
