Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
Straight Out of East LA, This Al Pastor Trompo Tricycle Is the Next Essential Street Feast
The duo behind street food sensation Evil Cooks, Elvia Huerta and Alex Garcia, debuted Los Angeles’s first-ever trompo tricycle last Friday, November 4, at Sara’s Market in East Los Angeles. Dubbed El Perro Negro (the black dog), the trompo triciclo attracted first-timers and locals alike with its unmistakable scent of grilled meats and spicy smoke. Sara’s Market was a fitting location for El Perro Negro’s introduction, as the family-owned store has been serving the community for decades and regularly plays host to notable pop-ups and food trucks, including the launch of Evil Cooks, which now appears at Smorgasburg on Sundays, in 2018. East Los Angeles is also Huerta’s hometown.
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
santamariavalley.com
The First People of California’s Central & Southern Coasts
Art and intricate rock carvings inspired by the wind-swept valleys, rich soil, narrow coastal terraces and miles of coastline are just a small piece of the cultural impacts the Chumash people left on California’s Central and Southern Coast regions. From historic cities like Nipomo, Lompoc, and Sisquoc, to the south of Malibu all the way up to the north of San Luis Obispo—and what is known as Santa Maria Valley today—the Chumash people were, and still are, one of the most unique, complex, and advanced cultures on the continent and still live in and around the valley to this day.
More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions
The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
kclu.org
It's here! Major storm system arrived in Tri-Counties
The first significant storm of the season is here on the Central and South Coasts, and it could mean some impressive rainfall totals for parts of the region. The first wave of the system has only left a quarter to a half inch of rain at most in the region.
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
foxla.com
Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide
PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County. If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed. The city will celebrate...
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista
ISLA VISTA, Calif.-The mother of a student who died from an Isla Vista cliff fall years ago is speaking out. Former Irvine Mayor Beth Krom was upset to learn that an 18-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday after falling 30 feet from the cliffs near Manzanita Village and the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. The post Noah Krom’s mother speaks out after latest cliff falls in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Battle of the Biltmore Rages On
••• “County Supervisors Approve Modoc Road Multi-Use Path Project in Santa Barbara […] The ‘Alignment B’ design [rendering at right] that the supervisors supported would remove fewer trees, require fewer retaining walls and overall ‘create a better user experience,’ according to the county. It was the route preferred by members of the public who commented during the meeting. […] If the county can’t get access to the properties needed for the preferred trail route (owned by La Cumbre Mutual Water Co. and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County), the project will come back to the supervisors to talk about another trail design.” —Noozhawk.
foxla.com
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
visitventuraca.com
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
One Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash
One person was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) “We do have one confirmed DOA,” Sanchez said. A 2010 Honda ...
First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow
Rain, wind, and snow is expected through the middle of the week. The post First significant storm of the season brings rain, wind, and snow appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0