Carlisle Auctions Is Selling A Beautiful VW Kombi With Only 42k Miles

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
Can you believe this is a 1985 model?

Your eyes are not deceiving you, you’re reading it right, this is a 1985 year model Volkswagen bus. You might have through VW stopped making the VW Bus in the 1970s, but this Type 2 Kombi is a real deal example from 1985.

In other parts of the world, the VW Bus made it out of the 1970s, all the way through to the 2000s. This is one of the cleanest and best preserved VW Kombi models you’re going to find on the market, or even in the United States. It’s a super rare 14 window example, and runs and drives like it did when it left the factory over 30 years ago. It has only 68K documented Km, which translates to around 42K miles. See more here.

The Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction takes center stage at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida on Friday and Saturday, November 11-12. This auction only event (no car show or swap meet) starts at 10:30 a.m. each day and hosts 400+ expected lots spanning automotive history. Past, present, and future classics will cross the block and the variety of options makes the auction a very diverse offering. Lots span decades and will sell from four figures to six, offering white glove, best of show options as well as show-worthy daily drivers. There’s even an All-Truck Hour planned for approximately 1:30 p.m. on November 11. Call Carlisle Auctions today at 717-960-6400 to learn more about buying or selling and visit CarlisleAuctions.com to check out images and info on many of the confirmed consignments! There are three great ways to bid too, in person, on the phone, and online! Not looking to buy or sell, but still want to attend? Spectator admission is just $10 with kids 12 and under FREE. There’s also ample FREE parking available.

