Carlisle Auctions Is Selling A Beautiful VW Kombi With Only 42k Miles

Can you believe this is a 1985 model?

Your eyes are not deceiving you, you’re reading it right, this is a 1985 year model Volkswagen bus. You might have through VW stopped making the VW Bus in the 1970s, but this Type 2 Kombi is a real deal example from 1985.

In other parts of the world, the VW Bus made it out of the 1970s, all the way through to the 2000s. This is one of the cleanest and best preserved VW Kombi models you’re going to find on the market, or even in the United States. It’s a super rare 14 window example, and runs and drives like it did when it left the factory over 30 years ago. It has only 68K documented Km, which translates to around 42K miles. See more here.

