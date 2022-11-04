Read full article on original website
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
Vicksburg Post
RING A BELL: Take the Red Kettle Challenge with The Salvation Army
Shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army’s iconic bells ringing in the Christmas season at stores around Vicksburg. Although most known for the friendly bell ringers and bright red kettles, the Christmas fundraiser is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign that funds its services for the community all year.
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Making Day Dreams a reality one look at a time
A women’s boutique will be opening soon on Washington Street, and while there will be a variety of merchandise for sale, Vicksburg native Chelsea Whitfield said Day Dreams Boutique will also offer a welcoming atmosphere to all the ladies who shop there. “The dream for our store is that...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A restaurant with versatile atmosphere
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - South of I-20 as you pass through Vicksburg, Mississippi, sits a restaurant most of the locals know, The Beachwood Restaurant and Lounge. At 66 years, it is one of the oldest restaurants in the area. “We’ve been in business since 1956, I’m the third generation,” said...
WTOK-TV
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
Vicksburg Post
SERVICE AND DEDICATION: Two firefighters promoted at Vicksburg Fire Department ceremony
The Vicksburg Fire Department held its 2022 Promotional Ceremony on Wednesday morning at the department’s training center on Old Mill Road. The two firefighters receiving promotions were Captain Alfred Patton and Lieutenant Kimani Ratliff. Friends, family, fellow firefighters and city officials all gathered to see the pinning of the two men.
vicksburgnews.com
Superior Crab Vicksburg to celebrate grand opening on Monday
Superior Crab will be opening its doors for the first time in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The new restaurant, located at 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., will offer a variety of fresh seafood items and daily specials. A full menu is available on the...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WAPT
Jackson residents react to multi-million dollar grant for improving water system
$35.6 million was granted from the state municipality and county water infrastructure grant program under the environmental quality department. This is matched from the city's funding. "The city is going to get $35.6 million and that means the city has already put up $35.6 million in order to match the...
Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Vicksburg Post
Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage
Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
Officials: Decapitated body parts found in abandoned Mississippi house. Head of victim still missing as authorities investigate.
After the discovery of a human arm on a Jackson Street Saturday, authorities say they have located the rest of the body — with the exception of the head —in an abandoned house on Sunday. News sources in Jackson reported that the office of Hinds County Coroner Sharon...
fox7austin.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
