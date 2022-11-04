ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

RING A BELL: Take the Red Kettle Challenge with The Salvation Army

Shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army’s iconic bells ringing in the Christmas season at stores around Vicksburg. Although most known for the friendly bell ringers and bright red kettles, the Christmas fundraiser is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign that funds its services for the community all year.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Making Day Dreams a reality one look at a time

A women’s boutique will be opening soon on Washington Street, and while there will be a variety of merchandise for sale, Vicksburg native Chelsea Whitfield said Day Dreams Boutique will also offer a welcoming atmosphere to all the ladies who shop there. “The dream for our store is that...
VICKSBURG, MS
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A restaurant with versatile atmosphere

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - South of I-20 as you pass through Vicksburg, Mississippi, sits a restaurant most of the locals know, The Beachwood Restaurant and Lounge. At 66 years, it is one of the oldest restaurants in the area. “We’ve been in business since 1956, I’m the third generation,” said...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in abandoned South Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Superior Crab Vicksburg to celebrate grand opening on Monday

Superior Crab will be opening its doors for the first time in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The new restaurant, located at 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., will offer a variety of fresh seafood items and daily specials. A full menu is available on the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage

Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.
VICKSBURG, MS

