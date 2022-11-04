Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller, 2 days after signing
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins "will part ways" with Mitchell Miller, the controversial prospect who signed with the organization on Friday.The team stated that "new information" made the organization believes "it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins."The 20-year-old Miller was convicted of bullying a developmentally disabled classmate, behavior which included Miller forcing the classmate to lick a piece of candy that had been placed in a urinal. Miller also "taunted" his classmate -- who is Black -- by using the N-word and the term "brownie," according to...
Bruins players react to Miller signing: "Hard for us to swallow"
TORONTO - Before they took the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Boston Bruins players responded to the controversial signing of prospect Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract.Miller's draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following backlash from a 2016 assault conviction for bullying a Black, developmentally disabled classmate. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV that her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of a seemingly unremorseful Miller. And NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has no plans to let him play in the league."It's tough," Bruins forward Nick Foligno told the media in a...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Trade Candidates
The Pittsburgh Penguins started the 2022-23 season by securing points in their first five games. Since then, they haven’t won a game in seven tries. From shady goaltending to some early injuries, along with some disappointing starts for a number of players, the Penguins are in need of an early season shakeup after a summer where general manager (GM) Ron Hextall committed to the core of his team for a number of years.
Bruins’ Ullmark Has Been Crucial to Team’s Success
It’s fair to say that the Boston Bruins have arguably the best goaltending tandem in the entire NHL. If it isn’t the very best, it’s certainly in the discussion with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both possessing starter-quality abilities. Two of the most important parts of having such a strong duo in the crease is the fact that both can keep the other fresh and if one happens to be struggling, the other can carry the load in the interim.
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
4 Takeaways From Sharks’ Frustrating Homestand
The San Jose Sharks took five out of a possible 12 points, providing mixed insights on their recent six-game home stand. That is to say, as unsuccessful as it was, it could’ve been much worse, as encouraging performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers were a breath of fresh air from their 0-5 start to the season. With a plethora of good habits mingled with even more bad, here are my observations from the Sharks’ 1-2-3 record on the homestand.
Sharks’ 3 Trade Targets During the 2022-23 Season
The San Jose Sharks are having a confusing season. Despite several games where they have played above expectations, they have consistently fallen flat in the late periods. This has led to several games ending in overtime – often in the opposition’s favor – when they should have gone the Sharks’ way. With the future of their season now in question, it might be time to shake up the roster.
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
PREVIEW: Red Wings seek fourth straight win on Tuesday versus Canadiens
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will be seeking their fourth straight victory on Tuesday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Liljegren, Robertson & Losing Samsonov
Injuries and early season losses have dominated the headlines for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slow starts have defined their first 12 games, having trailed in 10 of those 12 games to open up their 2022-23 campaign. While some players have stepped up and had significant starts to the season,...
Rangers’ Gauthier & Blais Could Prove Pivotal to Team’s Fortunes
The New York Rangers received a wake-up call in their last game, a 5-2 home loss to the scorching-hot Boston Bruins on Thursday that drove home the point that the Blueshirts aren’t where they need to be if they want to take the next step this season and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
3 Free Agent Goalies the Blackhawks Could Target
The injury bug has hit the Chicago Blackhawks, and no position has been affected more than the goaltenders. Starting goaltender Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23 with a groin strain, and backup goaltender Alex Stalock was placed in concussion protocol on Nov. 1 after a collision with New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas. This led to the Blackhawks recalling Arvid Soderblom from the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Chicago also signed Dyan Wells from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to an NHL contract to be Soderblom’s backup. This is because Rockford’s backup goaltender Jaxson Stauber is in concussion protocol. Yet, on Nov. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets, Soderblom was taken out of the game during the second intermission due to an undisclosed injury, which had Wells making his NHL debut. So now, the goaltending behind Wells is in question.
NHL commissioner says Bruins recruit who abused Black classmate is ineligible: ‘The culture... is one of inclusion’
The Boston Bruins NHL team is facing condemnation after it signed a player who admitted to bullying and using racist language toward a student with developmental disabilities.Mitchell Miller, 20, was signed to the Bruins on Friday and is reportedly ineligible to play in the professional league, according to its commissioner.Mr Miller had been assigned to play for the Providence Bruins, which is Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate team.The New York Times reports that Bruins players and the commissioner of the NHL have both expressed their disapproval of the deal."It’s not something anyone in this room stands for," Bruins forward Nick...
Wild’s Eriksson Ek & Kaprizov Shine While Dumba & Steel Falter
The last two weeks have been a busy time for the Minnesota Wild, so busy a weekly check-in couldn’t be finished in time so this will cover the last two weeks instead. They played in six games that included four on the road and two more at home. In their road games, they took on the Montréal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Chicago Blackhawks then at home they faced the Canadiens again and the Seattle Kraken.
Oilers Fans Hoping Off-Ice Success Can Turn Into Stanley Cup
It seems like most of the news surrounding the Edmonton Oilers during the 2022-23 season has been positive. The team has been playing well in the first month and is among the leaders in the Western Conference. Things are looking very good off the ice as well. A recent tweet by Sportico revealed that the Oilers are now worth $1.29 billion and rank No. 8 overall in the NHL in terms of value.
