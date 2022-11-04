ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC

Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music

Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn't have to look far outside her day to day life to get inspired. "I'm messy and I live a messy life,"
E! News

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie With Ballerina Pink Dress

Sydney Sweeney's pretty in pink outfit was en pointe. The Euphoria star took the balletcore trend for a spin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. For the special occasion, Sydney lit up the red carpet
E! News

Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's Sporty Date Night

After Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby hit it off at the fan convention last month, the duo took their budding romance out on the town for a sports-filled weekend in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
E! News

Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup

During the Nov. 7 premiere episode of the influencer's TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters, Olivia reflected on her two-year romance with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
E! News

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate

The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
E! News

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

CFDA Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive

The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out in their finest attire to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Of course, no one expected anything less from the top designers and the style devotees who scored an invite to the annual event. And with honorees such as Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach on this year's guest list, you know they'll be setting the fashion bar high.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean With Laguna Beach Bombshells

For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for Stephen and Kristin's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. But they aren't the only ones who have come full circle, as Lauren now lives in the coastal California town she grew up in with husband William Tell and their two sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3.
E! News

Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak

"I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."
E! News

Ben Platt Gets Candid Over His Fear of Flying

Ben Platt is not a fan of being sky-high. The actor shared how he wants to move past his fear of planes during an interview to discuss his new movie, The People We Hate at the Wedding.
E! News

Michelle Williams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams was a stunning lady in black during her latest outing. The Blue Valentine star made a grand appearance at The Fabelmans premiere in Hollywood, Calif, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 6. The 42-year-old, whose appearance at the event marked her first public appearance since giving birth to her third child, kept things simple and chic with an off-the-shoulder black floor-length satin gown which she paired with a gold choker. Her hairdo was equally as fab as she opted for a straightened style that framed her face.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

E! News

