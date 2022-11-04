Read full article on original website
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage at London Concert
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter. During the Backstreet Boys' Nov. 6 concert at the O2 Arena in London, the singer was visually emotional as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician onstage.
Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet
Watch: Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama. All eyes are on Kim Kardashian. Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
Rihanna Shares Her New and "Weird" Habit Since Welcoming Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E!...
Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music
Watch: Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn't have to look far outside her day to day life to get inspired. "I'm messy and I live a messy life,"...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Bundle Up in Gucci While Making Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With BF Jesse Rutherford. Rise and shine....and walk the red carpet. Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Channels Cassie With Ballerina Pink Dress
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney's pretty in pink outfit was en pointe. The Euphoria star took the balletcore trend for a spin at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. For the special occasion, Sydney lit up the red...
Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's Sporty Date Night
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. What happens at BravoCon doesn't stay at BravoCon. After Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby hit it off at the fan convention last month, the duo took their budding romance out on the town for a sports-filled weekend in Washington D.C.
Terry Crews Wants Young Kids to Know That Everyone's Got Talent
Watch: Terry Crews Wants Young People to Know THIS About His New Book. Don't even think about doubting Terry Crews. While growing up in Flint, Mich., the America's Got Talent host dreamed about creating a bright future for himself. After all, he was told in school that anything was possible.
Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is only human—falling into a relatable relationship pattern. During the Nov. 7 premiere episode of the influencer's TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters, Olivia reflected on her two-year romance with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. "That was a very formative experience for me," the 30-year-old shared in a confessional. "I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?"
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate
Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson has a pitch perfect announcement: She's a mom!. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Goes for Hot Pink Hooded Look in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Watch: Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Visit Kobe Bryant's Italian Hometown. Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. Making a rare red carpet appearance, the 19-year-old donned a hot pink ruched maxi-dress, complete with long sleeves and hood worn on her head. To finish off the look, she added a pair of statement earrings and pulled her dark locks back with a center part.
CFDA Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Every Fabulous Look as the Stars Arrive
The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out in their finest attire to attend the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. Of course, no one expected anything less from the top designers and the style devotees who scored an invite to the annual event. And with honorees such as Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian and Law Roach on this year's guest list, you know they'll be setting the fashion bar high.
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean With Laguna Beach Bombshells
Watch: Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari. Lauren Conrad is ready to go back, back to the beginning. For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for Stephen and Kristin's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. But they aren't the only ones who have come full circle, as Lauren now lives in the coastal California town she grew up in with husband William Tell and their two sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3.
Why Selena Gomez Is Still Hopeful for Love Despite Heartbreak
Watch: Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment Over Alleged Francia Raisa Snub. The heart wants what it wants—and that's something Selena Gomez will always embrace. "I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love," the 30-year-old explained during a Nov. 7 appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself—an armor if you will—and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope."
Ben Platt Gets Candid Over His Fear of Flying
Watch: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard WON'T Renew Wedding Vows Anytime Soon. Ben Platt is not a fan of being sky-high. The actor shared how he wants to move past his fear of planes during an interview to discuss his new movie, The People We Hate at the Wedding. "I...
The Game Honors "Very Good Human" Aaron Carter With Heartfelt Story on 2005 Plane Encounter
Watch: Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block & More Stars React. The Game is paying tribute to Aaron Carter. A day after the "I Want Candy" singer's rep confirmed to E! News that he passed away on Nov. 5, the rapper shared a touching story on social media about the time he and Aaron encountered each other while on a flight more than 17 years ago.
Gigi Hadid Leans Into Glam Grunge With Nose Ring and Grey Lipstick at the CFDA Awards
Watch: Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show. Gigi Hadid has delivered yet another iconic fashion moment. The model was amongst the many dazzling public figures who attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards held on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street in New York City, where she stepped out in a grunge-inspired look by Thom Browne.
Michelle Williams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby No. 3
Watch: Inside Michelle Williams' Private Romance With Thomas Kail. Michelle Williams was a stunning lady in black during her latest outing. The Blue Valentine star made a grand appearance at The Fabelmans premiere in Hollywood, Calif, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 6. The 42-year-old, whose appearance at the event marked her first public appearance since giving birth to her third child, kept things simple and chic with an off-the-shoulder black floor-length satin gown which she paired with a gold choker. Her hairdo was equally as fab as she opted for a straightened style that framed her face.
