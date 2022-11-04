ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Road closures to affect Sky Harbor airport traffic this weekend

By Jay Taylor
 4 days ago
Travelers using Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend will need to plan for extra time getting to the airport from Maricopa.

Northbound lanes of State Route 143 will be closed from Interstate 10 to University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Transportation said. The closure is due to ongoing work on the 48 th Street Bridge.

The westbound ramp to SR 143 from I-10 also will be closed, as will 48 th Street from Broadway Road to I-10.

ADOT recommends westbound drivers on I-10 use the 24 th Street or Buckeye Road airport exits west of SR 143 or the Sky Harbor Boulevard exit of Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway.

Eastbound travelers should use Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive, to westbound University Drive to access SR 143 north of the closure.

Temporary travel lanes will be in effect when SR 143 reopens Monday morning through mid-2023. The existing SR 143 roadway from I-10 and University Drive to be closed.

