Bobby Berk's Gift Guide Guarantees a Fab Holiday Season

We interviewed Bobby Berk because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line or a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Best Deals on Holiday Cards: Minted, Shutterfly & More

JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Not "Hiding" Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa on Why She's "Not Hiding" Her Relationship. JoJo Siwa is all about being her most authentic self. During an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about her partnership with Ocean Spray, the TikToker reflected on documenting her relationship with Avery Cyrus on the app, explaining why it's important for her to be as honest with her followers as possible. "It is truly crazy and I think that's why I like to be super open," the 19-year-old told E! News. "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."
Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Watch: Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama. All eyes are on Kim Kardashian. Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC

Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean With Laguna Beach Bombshells

Watch: Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari. Lauren Conrad is ready to go back, back to the beginning. For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for Stephen and Kristin's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. But they aren't the only ones who have come full circle, as Lauren now lives in the coastal California town she grew up in with husband William Tell and their two sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3.
Keurig Flash Deal: Save $70 on the K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker

Apartment Therapy

This Clever Hack is a Pro Organizer’s Secret to Keeping Drawer Organizers From Sliding Around

Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate

Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson has a pitch perfect announcement: She's a mom!. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
Get $106 Worth of Lancôme Skincare Products for Just $59

Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect Family and More Send Love After She Welcomes Baby

Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson's immediate circle is coming right round to celebrate the birth of her baby girl. The Bridesmaids actress announced on Nov. 7 that she recently she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate. After sharing her big news, Rebel received an outpouring of support in the comments section of her sweet Instagram post.
