Read full article on original website
Related
Bobby Berk's Gift Guide Guarantees a Fab Holiday Season
We interviewed Bobby Berk because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line or a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Best Deals on Holiday Cards: Minted, Shutterfly & More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
JoJo Siwa Shares Why She's Not "Hiding" Her Relationship With Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa on Why She's "Not Hiding" Her Relationship. JoJo Siwa is all about being her most authentic self. During an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about her partnership with Ocean Spray, the TikToker reflected on documenting her relationship with Avery Cyrus on the app, explaining why it's important for her to be as honest with her followers as possible. "It is truly crazy and I think that's why I like to be super open," the 19-year-old told E! News. "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that."
Kim Kardashian Proves Less Is More With Sexy Latex Dress at the CFDA Awards Red Carpet
Watch: Kim Kardashian Almost SKIPPED Met Gala Over Dress Drama. All eyes are on Kim Kardashian. Why, you ask? The Kardashians star graced the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a swoon-worthy look. The SKIMS founder, who will receive the first-ever Innovator Awards for her highly-successful shapewear line, dressed to the nines for the Nov. 7 event in New York City.
Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With 47,700+ 5-Star Reviews, Save $435 on a Daybed, and More Discounts
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Pregnant Blake Lively Spotted on Stylish Outing in NYC
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 5 in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble. The Gossip Girl alum, 35, wore a dark coat that concealed her baby bump and accessorized her look with a blue and black checkered scarf, colorful Chanel bag, sparkly statement necklace and coordinating pair of black boots.
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Come Clean With Laguna Beach Bombshells
Watch: Laguna Beach's Stephen Colletti Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari. Lauren Conrad is ready to go back, back to the beginning. For the first time since they filmed Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari publicly reunited for Stephen and Kristin's rewatch podcast, Dear Media's Back to the Beach. But they aren't the only ones who have come full circle, as Lauren now lives in the coastal California town she grew up in with husband William Tell and their two sons, Liam, 5, and Charlie, 3.
Keurig Flash Deal: Save $70 on the K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This Clever Hack is a Pro Organizer’s Secret to Keeping Drawer Organizers From Sliding Around
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
This $89 Walmart Suitcase With 24,000+ 5-Star Reviews Proves That Affordable Luggage Can Be Reliable
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate
Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson has a pitch perfect announcement: She's a mom!. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
Get $106 Worth of Lancôme Skincare Products for Just $59
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gifts Under $25: Corkcicle, Erin Condren, Moon and Jai, Bubble Skincare & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. We did it. We made it. It's happening. The most wonderful time of the year! We're swapping silk...
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker is the perfect Christmas gift for music lovers
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A top-rated Bluetooth speaker makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift. Whether you're gifting one to holiday hosts or to...
E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Teases What to Expect From Her and Justin Sylvester
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. It's time to welcome Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to the familE!. The star is joining E! News as co-host alongside Justin Sylvester when the nightly broadcast returns to TV on Nov. 14, a moment she's still pinching herself over. "This is honestly a...
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect Family and More Send Love After She Welcomes Baby
Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson's immediate circle is coming right round to celebrate the birth of her baby girl. The Bridesmaids actress announced on Nov. 7 that she recently she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate. After sharing her big news, Rebel received an outpouring of support in the comments section of her sweet Instagram post.
QVC Discounted 1,300+ Items for a Flash Sale: Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, and More
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0