Taxes could increase for visitors to Roseville, Rocklin and Tahoe. Voters will decide

Hotel tax increases are on the ballot next week for foothill communities.

From Placer to El Dorado County, measures will ask voters on Nov. 8 to increase transient occupancy tax rates, which apply to hotel stays and short-term vacation rentals.

In Placer County, the city of Roseville is bringing Measure C to voters, a 4% increase to its hotel tax, raising it to 10%. The increase in revenue would be used to support government services such as public safety, road repair and economic development, according to the city .

“The City’s Hotel and Lodging Tax has remained unchanged for 47 years, while demand for City services, including from visitors, has increased along with the number of hotels — from 4 to 17 in that time,” said Megan Scheid, deputy city manager, in an email to The Bee.

Unlike other taxes, revenue generated by the transient occupancy tax stays in Roseville’s coffers and can’t be taken by the state or the federal government. And if approved, the city estimates it would generate from $2.7 million to $3 million.

Neighboring Rocklin is proposing a similar tax increase, asking voters to approve Measure F, raising the tax from 8% to 10%.

Vice Mayor Ken Broadway told The Bee on Wednesday that the city’s hotel tax has been the same since 1985.

“(The Transient Occupancy Tax) is designed to help address impacts on the community,” he said. “This helps to bring it to a level that is appropriate to the time.”

The proposed increase is expected to generate about $300,000 annually, which he said the city plans to use for public safety and roads.

In light of high inflation and a struggling economy, Broadway says he hasn’t received much push back on the measure, saying it’s never a good time to raise taxes, but this increase is incremental and affects only out-of-town visitors.

Roseville and Rocklin have some of the lowest transient occupancy taxes in the region. By comparison, Sacramento and much of Tahoe’s rate is 12%.

Across the county line, in El Dorado County, transient occupancy taxes are on the ballot for the Tahoe area.

Measure R would raise the tax rate for visitors to 12% on the west slope and Measure S to 14% on the East Slope. The measures apply to the unincorporated areas of the county and revenue will be used only for the maintenance of roads and snow removal, according to an impartial analysis.

Voters will have the final say on Tuesday.