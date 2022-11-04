ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
EverydayHealth.com

Clarks Shoes Recalled Over High Levels of Toxic Chemicals

Clarks is recalling a total of eight styles of its women’s shoes because some sample testing of these items revealed excess levels of hazardous chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine, according to a press release issued by the British shoe manufacturer on Thursday. The chemicals, which are found in certain azo...
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers stall soybean planting amid drought

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Soybean planting in Argentina's core farm belt region is far behind last year's pace due to a lack of rain, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a concern for farmers in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal.
Medical News Today

Can turmeric lower cholesterol?

Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
Phys.org

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for sleep?

If you are someone who is experiencing poor sleep, you may wish to consider taking a sleep supplement to help improve this. There are numerous sleep supplements widely available that are safe but it can be hard to know which one to choose as their efficacy ranges. Here, we’ve examined the best supplements for sleep as supported by medical research and recommended by health professionals.
Medical News Today

What is inflammatory arthritis?

Inflammatory arthritis describes a group of conditions where the body’s cells attack the tissue in the joints. A person with arthritis experiences pain, stiffness, and a decreased range of motion in the affected joints. Arthritis is an umbrella term to describe inflammation of one or more joints. Various types...
DogTime

‘Click’ Chemistry Wins Nobel Prize, Treats Dog Bone Cancer

This past September, Nobel prize-winning research used ‘click’ chemistry to treat dogs with large bone tumors. The study was published in Molecular Pharmaceutics. It built on a chemical process previously only tested in mice to explore options for drug treatment. Researchers from both California and Denmark worked together to develop the novel ‘click’ chemistry method. Amazingly, […] The post ‘Click’ Chemistry Wins Nobel Prize, Treats Dog Bone Cancer appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
News-Medical.net

Study evaluates BA.5-bivalent booster against new Omicron sublineages

In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of four doses of parental messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine and a BA.5-bivalent booster against recently emerged Omicron sublineages. Additionally, they determined whether prior infection improved the effect of a booster vaccination. Background. Many Omicron sublineages...
beingpatient.com

Myth-Busting: Do Statins Cause Dementia?

We looked at all the credible, peer-reviewed studies out there, talked to experts, and got to the bottom of the question about whether or not statins cause dementia. Roughly a quarter of all Americans over the age of 40 in the U.S. take statin drugs — which lower levels of cholesterol — in order to prevent cardiovascular disease. But they might be receiving an unexpected benefit.
modernfarmer.com

Changing Tastes Fuel a Buckwheat Revival

For those in the know, Bouchard Family Farms is the place to go when you need Tartary flour for making French-Canadian pancakes and crepes or Japanese soba noodles. For 30-plus years, the family farm, perched on the tippy top of Maine, has grown Tartary buckwheat and milled it into flour. Over the years, thanks in part to a growing demand for gluten-free foods and interest in alternative flours, it has created a market for buckwheat as both a food and cover crop. Starting to grow it, though, was a risk taken out of necessity.
NASDAQ

U.S. wheat ratings improve a bit; corn, soy harvests advance -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week but still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. The...
scitechdaily.com

Sustained Productivity: Farmers Move to High-Yielding, Cost-Saving Perennial Rice

Annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial after more than 9,000 years in cultivation. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield. This is an important step change relative to “ratooning,” or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second weaker harvest.
