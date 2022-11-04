The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.51, or 3.46%, to $15.25. The Hercules Capital Inc. has recorded 549 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Kura Oncology Announces Financing Transactions with Bristol Myers Squibb and Hercules Capital, Providing Access to up to $150 Million.

1 DAY AGO