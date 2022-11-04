ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange are teams that are trending in completely opposite directions at the moment. Florida State is fresh off a dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes while Syracuse played a poor offensive game in a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The loss was the third straight for the Orange, who are in clear need of reset at home. However, that won’t come easy against a feisty ‘Noles defense.
Syracuse.com

NFL midseason check-in: How are former Syracuse football players doing in 2022?

We’re at the halfway point in the 2022 NFL season, so let’s check in on how former Syracuse football players are doing. Through nine weeks, just one Syracuse University alumnus is on a team with a winning record: Alton Robinson’s Seattle Seahawks are in first place in NFC West with a 6-3 record. The former Orange defensive end suffered a knee injury during preseason and has not seen any action this year, but is now eligible to return to practice and could return to the active roster before the playoffs begin.
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84

Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
Syracuse.com

Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers

Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

