We’re at the halfway point in the 2022 NFL season, so let’s check in on how former Syracuse football players are doing. Through nine weeks, just one Syracuse University alumnus is on a team with a winning record: Alton Robinson’s Seattle Seahawks are in first place in NFC West with a 6-3 record. The former Orange defensive end suffered a knee injury during preseason and has not seen any action this year, but is now eligible to return to practice and could return to the active roster before the playoffs begin.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO