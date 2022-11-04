Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Jim Boeheim has 1,100 wins. Period. Syracuse basketball defeats Lehigh 90-72 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There are two numbers that pop following Syracuse basketball’s 90-72 season-opening victory over Lehigh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. The first one is 42, as in Jim Boeheim’s 42-5 record in the first game of the season during his Hall of Fame career.
Syracuse basketball preview: Everything you need to prepare for 2022-23 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to the floor Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome with a men’s and women’s doubleheader. Felisha Legette-Jack opens her tenure with a 3:30 p.m. tip against Stony Brook. Jim Boeheim begins his 47th season at 8 p.m. against Lehigh. We’ve got...
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Florida State vs. Syracuse prediction and early odds for NCAAF Week 11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange are teams that are trending in completely opposite directions at the moment. Florida State is fresh off a dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes while Syracuse played a poor offensive game in a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The loss was the third straight for the Orange, who are in clear need of reset at home. However, that won’t come easy against a feisty ‘Noles defense.
Jarveon Howard scores OT TD, reaches 1,000 rushing yards (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime as Alcorn State rallied to beat Prairie View 23-16 in overtime on Friday. Howard rushed 29 times for 125 yards, and put the Braves on top for good when he took it in from the 2 on the opening possession of overtime.
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard lead Syracuse over Lehigh in season opener (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
There’s nothing quite like the first game of the college basketball season, when anything and everything seems possible.
NFL midseason check-in: How are former Syracuse football players doing in 2022?
We’re at the halfway point in the 2022 NFL season, so let’s check in on how former Syracuse football players are doing. Through nine weeks, just one Syracuse University alumnus is on a team with a winning record: Alton Robinson’s Seattle Seahawks are in first place in NFC West with a 6-3 record. The former Orange defensive end suffered a knee injury during preseason and has not seen any action this year, but is now eligible to return to practice and could return to the active roster before the playoffs begin.
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
Felisha Legette-Jack earns 1st win at Syracuse, but her backcourt steals the show: ‘I get to watch this’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win coaching her alma mater in her hometown, Felisha Legette-Jack grabbed a microphone from the scorer’s table and addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard for people to come into our house and take what...
A Patriot League darkhorse: What to know about Syracuse vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will take the first step on the road back from its first losing season in over half a century with a game against Lehigh in the 2022-23 regular season on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is coming off a 16-17...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Lehigh: Orange season opener won’t be on TV
Syracuse University basketball opens its 2022-23 season against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 7 (11/7/2022), but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Lehigh will air at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Why is a once 6-0 Syracuse team falling apart? Right now, Dino Babers doesn’t have a lot of answers
Pittsburgh — Five times during his postgame press conference Saturday, Dino Babers uttered essentially the same line. Syracuse’s seventh-year coach couldn’t find much to say after an ugly 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh. He provided few assessments of his team’s performance on either side of the ball and seemed emotional when asked about his offense’s struggles.
Fair leads Syracuse women past Stony Brook in basketball season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win in her hometown at her alma mater, Felisha Legette-Jack addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard to come into our house and take what belongs to us,” she said. “Let’s go Syracuse.”
Poll results: Who are the best Section III girls soccer scorers and goalies?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have made your choices on the best girls soccer players in Section III this fall. West Genesee, Central Valley Academy, Belleville Henderson and Herkimer each had players selected as the best scorer and goalie in their league this year.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0