Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Mark Ruffalo Pleads With Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter Following Takeover: “Hand the Keys Over to Someone Who Does This”
Mark Ruffalo is urging Elon Musk to pivot his approach to running Twitter following a week of upheaval at the social media company that has seen layoffs, advertisers pausing ad spending and fear over a new subscription plan that reimagines the platform’s verification tool. In a series of tweets Saturday and another Sunday, the I Know This Much Is True actor directly engaged Musk following an accusation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had “bricked” her profile. She tweeted that it followed her criticizing Musk’s plans to open the site’s Twitter verification tool — the “blue check” badge — to...
Everything you need to know about Mastodon, the upstart rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter
The social media network has doubled in size since Musk took over Twitter thanks in part to its anti-corporate approach.
What is Mastodon? The open-source social network explained
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has caused quite a stir on the social media platform. From the immediate firing of executives to a surge in hateful conduct, the drastic changes coming to the platform have led many to discuss leaving the platform for Mastodon. Mastodon shares some similarities with Twitter...
Windows Central Podcast #290: Windows on ARM, Pro 9, Volterra, Twitter
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, Dan and Zac discuss Satya Nadella's big payday, the current state of Windows on ARM and where it's headed next, 30 years of ThinkPad, ongoing Twitter controversies, and so much more!
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
New Telegram update adds video message transcription and a way to break out groups
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is undoubtedly one of the most widely used instant encrypted messaging applications, which isn't an easy feat considering the competition. Although the developers have offered the app for free since its inception, the company took the step of launching a paid subscription service in June this year. Just as Telegram was obsessed with new features going out on a timely basis before, Telegram Premium keeps the pace up, but saves the best tidbits for its subscribers. In continuing this tradition, Telegram has now announced yet another update that includes some handy new features for its free and Premium subscribers.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
YouTube Shorts is now inescapable, coming to a TV near you
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With TikTok kicking off the short horizontal video trend, every other platform went out to get a piece of the pie. Instagram is pretty successful with Reels, and YouTube introduced its own Shorts format for up to 60-seconds long horizontal videos. So far, the Shorts experience has been strictly mobile-only on YouTube, but as the company announced today, this is now changing. Shorts are coming to YouTube for TVs, complete with a dedicated interface that makes the most out of the extra space left and right to the video.
Engadget
Twitter starts testing paid account verification on iOS
Twitter has begun rolling out support for the new, more expensive version of its Blue subscription. As of Saturday, the company’s iOS app now reflects the fact users can soon pay $8 per month to obtain a verified account. The changelog notes people who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a checkmark, “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
