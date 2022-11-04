Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is undoubtedly one of the most widely used instant encrypted messaging applications, which isn't an easy feat considering the competition. Although the developers have offered the app for free since its inception, the company took the step of launching a paid subscription service in June this year. Just as Telegram was obsessed with new features going out on a timely basis before, Telegram Premium keeps the pace up, but saves the best tidbits for its subscribers. In continuing this tradition, Telegram has now announced yet another update that includes some handy new features for its free and Premium subscribers.

1 DAY AGO