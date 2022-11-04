ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay. The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NBC New York

Powerball Jackpot Soars to No. 1 All-Time: How Not to Waste Your $2 Tickets Saturday

First, it was serious. Then it got really serious. Next came billion-dollar serious. Now we just ... can't. The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to a world-record $1.6 billion ($782 million cash), according to lottery officials, and could even top that by the time Saturday's drawing rolls around. It's only the second time in the game's history that the Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion or more and officially marks the largest jackpot in U.S. lotto history.
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Why no Powerball winner? It's luck and smaller sales

DES MOINES -- Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize? A big reason is that people aren't buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago.When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.ALSO READ: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?Of course, many people still are playing Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It's...
TENNESSEE STATE
dallasexpress.com

Powerball Jumps to $1.6 Billion

The Powerball Jackpot Lottery still has no lucky winner after Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.6 billion, with a cash-out value of $782.4 million. The next drawing will be held on Saturday, November 5, according to Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy