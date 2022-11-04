Malvern Bank House of the Week: Lovely Stone Home Bursting with History in South Coventry Township

Image via Bright MLS.

A lovely stone home on 4.3 beautiful acres with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in South Coventry Township.

Both the house and a live-in stone bank barn were built in 1812, with the home listed on the National Historic Register. The property is adjacent to preserved open space, which ensures long-term privacy.

Bursting with historic character, both buildings have all the amenities of modern living, including central air and heat.

Some of the many gorgeous details in the main residence include wooden floors throughout and four working fireplaces.

Highlights include a cozy family room with fireplace, modern kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space, and the elegant dining room.

Meanwhile, the Chester County-style bank barn has a full kitchen, one and a half baths, a bedroom suite, and loft living area.

The home offers all the benefits of country living while being close to plenty of dining, shopping, and culture options.

Read and see more of this house at 1250 Ridge Road in South Coventry Township, listed for $899,900, on Realtor.com .