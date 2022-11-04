ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry Township, OH

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Lovely Stone Home Bursting with History in South Coventry Township

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TciL_0iybbTfK00
Image via Bright MLS.

A lovely stone home on 4.3 beautiful acres with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in South Coventry Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzETZ_0iybbTfK00
Image via Bright MLS.

Both the house and a live-in stone bank barn were built in 1812, with the home listed on the National Historic Register. The property is adjacent to preserved open space, which ensures long-term privacy.

Bursting with historic character, both buildings have all the amenities of modern living, including central air and heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyetN_0iybbTfK00
Image via Bright MLS.

Some of the many gorgeous details in the main residence include wooden floors throughout and four working fireplaces.

Highlights include a cozy family room with fireplace, modern kitchen with abundant counter and cabinet space, and the elegant dining room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqRlo_0iybbTfK00
Image via Bright MLS.

Meanwhile, the Chester County-style bank barn has a full kitchen, one and a half baths, a bedroom suite, and loft living area.

The home offers all the benefits of country living while being close to plenty of dining, shopping, and culture options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGURV_0iybbTfK00
Image via Bright MLS.

Read and see more of this house at 1250 Ridge Road in South Coventry Township, listed for $899,900, on Realtor.com.

Check out VISTA Today’s previous Houses of the Week here. Click here to shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3mXd_0iybbTfK00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Chester County, PA
