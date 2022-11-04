ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria

This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

11 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 7, 2022 include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, and more!

Our picks for the best events and activities in San Antonio this long week (November 7-13) include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, Vonnegut Marathon Reading, Lightscape, and more!. Deal Alert – Canyon Lake Pontoon Boat Tour – Lowest Price Guarantee!...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day

SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
inparkmagazine.com

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration returns to SeaWorld San Antonio with additional offerings

Beginning November 10, SeaWorld San Antonio will welcome the return of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. For 42 days the marine life park will transform into a holiday wonderland featuring millions of sparkling lights, decorations, holiday festivities, and holiday treats and eats. Along with returning favorites, the park will premiere the brand-new “O Wondrous Night,” a live action musical!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food

Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

11th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Hiring Event

The 11th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans event is coming up. Here to tell us more is Adrian Lopez from Workforce Solutions Alamo. 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Event. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9am. Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C. 3201 E. Houston St. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

