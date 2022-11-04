Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
foxsanantonio.com
Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria
This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
WATCH: San Antonio's Vladimir Lenin statue vandalized by explosive
San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the incident.
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
11 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 7, 2022 include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, and more!
Our picks for the best events and activities in San Antonio this long week (November 7-13) include Free Tuesdays at the Witte Museum, Chris Rock – Ego Death World Tour, Vonnegut Marathon Reading, Lightscape, and more!. Deal Alert – Canyon Lake Pontoon Boat Tour – Lowest Price Guarantee!...
KSAT 12
Netflix’s Taco Chronicles to highlight several San Antonio restaurants
The Netflix series Taco Chronicles’ third season premieres this month and will feature four of San Antonio’s very own taco restaurants. El Pastor Es Mi Senor, Naco Mexican Eatery, Con Huevos, and 2M Smokehouse have all confirmed that they will be on the episode that drops on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Celebrations of various kinds dominated the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
news4sanantonio.com
Villain from Stranger Things heads to San Antonio to celebrate 'Stranger Things' Day
SAN ANTONIO – As many die-hard Stranger Things fans know is that November 6th was known as the day Will Byers disappeared in Season 1, aka Strangers Things Day. To celebrate, the Wonderland of the Americas is inviting all fans to come on November 5th and 6th for Vol. IV of the “Upside Down 80’s Celebration.” The event will be headlined by the actor who played “Demogorgon.”
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
inparkmagazine.com
SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration returns to SeaWorld San Antonio with additional offerings
Beginning November 10, SeaWorld San Antonio will welcome the return of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. For 42 days the marine life park will transform into a holiday wonderland featuring millions of sparkling lights, decorations, holiday festivities, and holiday treats and eats. Along with returning favorites, the park will premiere the brand-new “O Wondrous Night,” a live action musical!
Harris Bay planning 1,000-unit, mixed-use development in San Antonio's fast-growing Tobin Hill
The project would add to the flurry of housing developments underway in Tobin Hill, making it the hottest submarket in central San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Share the Shoes drive collects shoes and socks for San Antonio kids in need
A good pair of socks and shoes is something so many families take for granted – and it is something that so many families need. It is time for Share the Shoes, an initiative to collect new socks and shoes to help kids in the community. KSAT Community is partnering with Zapatos and SAPD for the program.
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
San Antonio Current
23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food
Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Greta Van Fleet rocked San Antonio's AT&T Center
Michigan-based quartet Greta Van Fleet brought is Dreams in Gold tour to the AT&T Center on Saturday, keeping adoring fans enthralled with its rocking, blues-based sound. Durand Jones & The Indications along with Crown Lands opened the show. Here's a look at the magical evening.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands this week
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
news4sanantonio.com
11th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Hiring Event
The 11th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans event is coming up. Here to tell us more is Adrian Lopez from Workforce Solutions Alamo. 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Event. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9am. Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C. 3201 E. Houston St. San...
Black Rifle Coffee premieres 'action-packed' video to start Veterans Day week
Remember when multiple streets were closed down in September? Here's why.
