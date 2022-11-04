Read full article on original website
Company news: Tanya M. Eastman hired by MACNY The Manufacturers Association
The Manufacturers Association of Central New York announced that it has hired Tanya M. Eastman as the director of Partners for Education & Business Inc., an affiliate of MACNY. Eastman has extensive experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors in New York state. Most recently, she served as the director...
Phil Rubenstein on leadership: Six core values at the heart of a century-old company
United Radio celebrates its 100th anniversary in January. Jacob Rubenstein founded the company in 1923 as a radio repair shop on Salina Street in downtown Syracuse. Over the past century, the company adapted to changing demands and opportunities but remained family owned – now led by the third generation. Phil Rubenstein assumed the presidency from his father, Arnie, in 2005. Rubenstein and his sister, Mara Charlamb, who is vice president, are sole owners of the company.
Mike Yorton, owner of iconic Syracuse beer bar The Blue Tusk, has died at age 49
Syracuse, N. Y. — Mike Yorton, the dread-locked and bearded leader of the “Tuskafari” at his landmark Armory Square bar The Blue Tusk, died Sunday. He was 49. Yorton operated The Blue Tusk in the Center Armory building with his father, Tim, and other members of his family from 1995 until it closed last year.
We took 349 photos from the Section III cheerleading championships. Here are 15 of the best
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s took loads of photos from the Section III championships Saturday. West Genesee won Class A, while other winners included Indian River (B), Mexico (C), Oriskany (D) and Carthage (coed).
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
Sunday one for the record books in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, Syracuse reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in the month of November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.
Home sale prices now down in 4 Onondaga County towns
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices are now lower than they were at this time last year in four Onondaga County towns, up from two a week ago. Prices are down in Fabius, Elbridge, Tully and Otisco. The declines range from 4.1% in Fabius to 7.8% in Otisco.
A Recent Visit to See Ozzmosis, the Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band. The Turning Stone Resort Casino /Image Courtesy of the Turning Stone. As many of you know, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, is a popular destination here in Central NY. Opened in July 1993 by the Oneida Indian Nation of NY, this has developed into a world-class casino and entertainment venue.
Syracuse bucks U.S. trend: Profit margin on local home sales is up amid national decline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sellers in the Syracuse metro area benefited from higher profit margins in the third quarter, even as the numbers declined nationwide. Sellers in the Syracuse area saw profit margins on median-priced homes increase 3.8 percentage points from the second quarter and 5.5 points from a year earlier to a total of 47.8%, according to new data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. The percentage translates into a gain of more than $61,000 on a median-price home the area.
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
Oneida County Executive Responds to Hochul’s Comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not...
Take 5 lottery winner in Homer
Yesterday, a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Joe's Kwik Marts in Homer, New York.
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
Great Northern Mall’s seller again says tenants must vacate in 13 days: ‘I’m in panic mode’
Clay, N.Y. – Tenants in Great Northern Mall are once again being told they have to leave the nearly empty shopping center this month, according to a tenant and the mall’s buyer. In late October, the mall’s tenants were given a hand-delivered letter informing them the shopping center...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Holiday Shoppes, Tootsie, Paul Anka: 11 things to do in CNY this week
Gear up for the winter holidays with a spin through the annual Holiday Shoppes at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend, or head to the Second Chance Canine Shelter’s annual fundraiser to start gift-giving early. There’s plenty of music this week, from Paul Anka to Valerie June to Trampled by Turtles. Landmark Theatre will also host the touring production of “Tootsie,” and Symphoria’s youth orchestra will perform their first concerts of the season.
Syracuse teen girl may avoid record in stabbing death of Georgia man who was in town for drug plea
Syracuse, NY -- Georgia man Toddrick Rice came back to Syracuse in early 2021 to take care of a drug plea. He never returned home. Rice, 21, was stabbed to death hours after his court appearance. Now, the 17-year-old accused of stabbing him to death could get a sealed record under a proposal by her lawyer Monday.
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
