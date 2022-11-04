ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Rubenstein on leadership: Six core values at the heart of a century-old company

United Radio celebrates its 100th anniversary in January. Jacob Rubenstein founded the company in 1923 as a radio repair shop on Salina Street in downtown Syracuse. Over the past century, the company adapted to changing demands and opportunities but remained family owned – now led by the third generation. Phil Rubenstein assumed the presidency from his father, Arnie, in 2005. Rubenstein and his sister, Mara Charlamb, who is vice president, are sole owners of the company.
Sunday one for the record books in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, Syracuse reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in the month of November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and Entertainment

A Recent Visit to See Ozzmosis, the Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band. The Turning Stone Resort Casino /Image Courtesy of the Turning Stone. As many of you know, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, is a popular destination here in Central NY. Opened in July 1993 by the Oneida Indian Nation of NY, this has developed into a world-class casino and entertainment venue.
Syracuse bucks U.S. trend: Profit margin on local home sales is up amid national decline

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sellers in the Syracuse metro area benefited from higher profit margins in the third quarter, even as the numbers declined nationwide. Sellers in the Syracuse area saw profit margins on median-priced homes increase 3.8 percentage points from the second quarter and 5.5 points from a year earlier to a total of 47.8%, according to new data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. The percentage translates into a gain of more than $61,000 on a median-price home the area.
Observer-Dispatch employees hold walk out & demand change

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica News Guild members, a union representing journalists, photographers, and other staff at the Utica Observer-Dispatch and the Herkimer Times Telegram, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers today for a walkout. From layoffs to several positions being left vacant, employees...
Oneida County Executive Responds to Hochul’s Comment on SUNY Poly

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not...
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
Holiday Shoppes, Tootsie, Paul Anka: 11 things to do in CNY this week

Gear up for the winter holidays with a spin through the annual Holiday Shoppes at the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend, or head to the Second Chance Canine Shelter’s annual fundraiser to start gift-giving early. There’s plenty of music this week, from Paul Anka to Valerie June to Trampled by Turtles. Landmark Theatre will also host the touring production of “Tootsie,” and Symphoria’s youth orchestra will perform their first concerts of the season.
