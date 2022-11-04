Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sellers in the Syracuse metro area benefited from higher profit margins in the third quarter, even as the numbers declined nationwide. Sellers in the Syracuse area saw profit margins on median-priced homes increase 3.8 percentage points from the second quarter and 5.5 points from a year earlier to a total of 47.8%, according to new data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. The percentage translates into a gain of more than $61,000 on a median-price home the area.

