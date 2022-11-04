ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seehafernews.com

Ground Broken for New Industrial Warehouse in Sheboygan

Ground was broken last week on a new industrial warehouse project in Sheboygan. The project at the corner of Horizon and South Business Drives is being completed by the Consolidated Construction Company out of Appleton. The structure will be known as the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, and Consolidated Construction will be...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fish And Game Unit to Meet Again This Wednesday

The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its next monthly meeting is going to be held Wednesday (November 9th)at 7:00 p.m. The speaker for the November meeting will be Collin Sherod, Manitowoc County Game Warden, to discuss the upcoming gun deer season and the early results of area bow hunting.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Product Finishes Two Fall Ultra Marathons

A Two Rivers native and Roncalli grad had a busy month of October with his passion for competing in ultra-marathons. Jeff Siebold, the son of Carol and Joe Siebold, completed a 100-mile ultra run at Hennepin, Illinois October 1st in a time of 18 hours, 45 minutes. Then, 3 weeks...
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Chamber Now Accepting Nominations for 2023 Awards Of Distinction

The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now accepting award nominations for their 2023 Awards of Distinction. Chamber Executive Director Karen Nichols said they’re now accepting nominations in the following award categories:. Athena. Collaboration. Education Impact. Joseph P. Schmitt Speak Up Award. Non-Profit Organization of the Year. Small Business of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Asking for Help with Dog Biting Incident

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a canine involved in a biting incident. Officers were called to Blue Rail Park at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. The victim told police that he was walking on the walkway by the fenced-in dog area near the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Road Closure Announced for This Week

A street near Downtown Manitowoc will be closed off to traffic starting today. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, South 16th Street will be closed between Clark and Franklin Streets as crews will be installing utilities in that area. The project is expected to last through next week Monday,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire

A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Release Details Regarding 10th Street Crash

The Manitowoc Police Department has released more details regarding last night’s crash on the 10th Street bridge. According to a news release, officers and Fire Rescue teams were sent to the bridge at around 8:00 p.m. They were informed by witnesses that a vehicle was stopped at the lights...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Oconto Police Offer Reward in Missing Person Case

The Oconto Police Department is asking for help in a missing person case. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen Halloween night getting into a vehicle with an unknown male subject at a gas station near the Brookside Cemetery. His phone was found, and a search party began looking for Wenzel,...
OCONTO, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Call

A Sheboygan woman has been taken into police custody after a shots fired incident over the weekend. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were sent to the 1900 block of North 11th Street at around 8:30 Sunday evening on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Employment Assistance Offered At Manitowoc Public Library

Local residents can receive assistance in helping find employment through services offered this month at the Manitowoc Public Library. According to a news release, Department of Workforce Development staff will provide onsite services on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout November in MPL’s Franklin Street Room. Those include resumè writing, assistance...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Lincoln Football Players Honored with Postseason Awards

Members of the 2022 Manitowoc Lincoln High School Football team were honored during an end-of-season banquet at Knox’s Silver Valley Sunday night. Coaches’ awards included The Dave Dorak Memorial honor for an unsung hero, which was presented to Talon Bubolz. Randy Merza Memorial for a non-starter who had...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Over 20% of Manitowoc Voters Cast Early Ballots

A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. City Hall was open this weekend to take last-minute absentee ballots, and in total, 4,047 ballots have been received by the City Clerk’s Office. With 18,517 registered voters in the city, that means 21.8% of all registered...
MANITOWOC, WI

