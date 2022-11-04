ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

buttesports.com

Butte Wrestling Club Registration

The Silver Bow Amateur Wrestling Association (Butte Wrestling Club) is among the largest and oldest running non-profit wrestling associations in Montana. They are excited to once again be able to offer free registration to ALL kids in our community grades K-12 for the upcoming 2023 Wrestling Season!. Registration will happen...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Second physician assistant program opens in Montana

Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT

