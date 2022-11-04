Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: RBs Clay Oven, Kade Boyd help Billings Central survive Dillon
BILLINGS — Billings Central's running game, led by backs Clay Oven and Kade Boyd, was the difference in the Rams' 24-21 victory over Dillon in the Class A playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Boyd ran for 178 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Boyd...
buttesports.com
buttesports.com
Butte Wrestling Club Registration
The Silver Bow Amateur Wrestling Association (Butte Wrestling Club) is among the largest and oldest running non-profit wrestling associations in Montana. They are excited to once again be able to offer free registration to ALL kids in our community grades K-12 for the upcoming 2023 Wrestling Season!. Registration will happen...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Second physician assistant program opens in Montana
Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
Montana Tech project seeks valuable metals from slag
The university will use the funds to buy equipment, materials and pay students working on the project.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
Boulder Hot Springs honors history with new round of renovations
Over the last three-plus decades a lot of time and money has gone into bringing the property back to its current status as a place of healing.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
