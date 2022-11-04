Read full article on original website
Bungie Is Adjusting A Destiny 2 Weapon Type Sooner Than Expected
Bungie was planning to roll out some changes to Destiny 2's Linear Fusion Rifles as part of its upcoming Season 19, but the developer has decided to fast-track them with a hotfix. While the full patch notes will be available on Tuesday, it's pretty clear that these changes represent a fairly substantial nerf for these precision laser rifles.
Final Fantasy 16 Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Only Six Months
A blink-and-you'll-miss-it commercial for PlayStation has revealed an interesting piece of information regarding an upcoming high-profile release: Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation exclusive for just six months. The information is displayed on-screen at the 14-second mark of the video, which also shows a brief standoff between Eikons Ifrit...
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 10: New Footballers, Points Of Interest, Mythic Operator, And More Are Coming
Call of Duty Mobile Season 10: World Class has been announced via a totally bonkers trailer featuring three of the most famous football players on Earth. The new update arrives November 9, and the big thing to know is that Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. are joining the game as playable Operators. These footballers are also headed to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 at some point down the road.
God Of War Ragnarok: Release Time And How To Play At Launch
God of War Ragnarok is going to launch very soon, and if you're like seemingly everyone with a PlayStation, you want to know exactly when you can play it on its release date. Kratos and Atreus are ready to absolutely demolish a horde of monsters, but what time can you join them? Here is when God of War Ragnarok launches, broken down by region.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist
Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality "psychological horror/action" game coming to VR platforms in 2023. You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky...
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
WoW Players Are Leveling Up Ridiculously Fast Thanks To An XP Boost Trifecta
For those looking to level up new characters ahead of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release, now is the time to do it. A number of temporary in-game events have all converged in a single week, meaning it's currently possible to level extremely fast with minimal effort. Here's the breakdown: the...
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Hearthstone "March Of The Lich King" - All The Cards Revealed So Far
Hearthstone's next expansion will add one of the most requested classes to the game at last. March of the Lich King will include 145 new cards, alongside 68 new Death Knight cards to define the new class. The core Death Knight cards will be added for free for all players, while the rest of the new cards will be obtainable through packs.
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
