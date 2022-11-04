ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WJLA

DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision

A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
WTOP

Veteran guides other retired service members on how to run a business

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Xavier Bruce retired from the military, he said he put on his suit and tie and went to work the same way he had when he was an officer, as if it was an extension of his military career.
Wbaltv.com

New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing

A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
washingtoninformer.com

DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal

Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
popville.com

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
popville.com

BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
