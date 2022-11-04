Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
WJLA
Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Public Schools requests extension for high school trailers amid school expansion
Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has filed a special use permit to allow it to extend the use of trailers at Alexandria City High School to 2024. The specific temporary trailers being discussed in the special use permit are those built specifically to accommodate students displaced by the Minnie Howard campus renovation.
WJLA
Metro reveals when the first train will be in service on Silver Line extension to Dulles
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
WJLA
DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
WJLA
DOJ to monitor four cities, counties in DMV for voting rights compliance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you cast your ballot on Election Day Tuesday, you may notice more poll watchers than normal in some counties and cities in the DMV. That's because the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday they are deploying monitors to 64 jurisdictions to make sure they are in compliance with federal voting rights laws.
Fairfax Co. moves ahead with plans to install solar panels on high school
ANNADALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public School students have been pushing their school board for years to put solar panels on the roofs of their school buildings. On Thursday, a breakthrough happened. Annandale High School will be the first in the county to have solar panels on its roof, and Fairfax County […]
popville.com
“Demo of the Wendy’s building & prelim work could begin as soon as January”
The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. Forgot to share this little update from ANC Rep Jeff Rueckgauer:. “Re Dave Thomas Circle: Demo of the Wendy’s building & prelim work could begin as soon as January. Dir. Lott...
jonetta rose barras: The DC Council chair’s visionless vision
A few weeks ago, before I received an email from DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson with the subject line “My Vision for D.C.’s Future,” I had conversations with several DC residents during which they lamented the fact that neither Mayor Muriel Bowser nor he had stated plainly their agendas for the next four years. I thought the arrival of his email was fortuitous: Now I could provide answers for those concerned citizens.
WTOP
Veteran guides other retired service members on how to run a business
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Xavier Bruce retired from the military, he said he put on his suit and tie and went to work the same way he had when he was an officer, as if it was an extension of his military career.
Wbaltv.com
New apartments set for people transitioning from homelessness to housing
A brand new apartment building in east Baltimore is designating new, fully furnished units for people leaving homelessness and going into permanent housing. Over at the new Sojourner Place at Oliver Street, 35 units in the building are open for those transitioning. Volunteers guided by the United Way of Central...
WTOP
Alexandria museum exhibit commemorates women’s 150-year-old health care enterprise
A new museum exhibit in Alexandria, Virginia, remembers the women who brought the city its first permanent health care facility. The exhibit, “Alexandria Hospital: Women Mobilize the Community,” recently opened at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum. It marks the 150-year anniversary of the founding of the...
washingtoninformer.com
DCBOE Differs with Silverman on “Due Process” Part of Appeal
Much to the chagrin of D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman’s supporters, the DC Board of Elections (DCBOE) didn’t find the Office of Campaign Finance (OCF)’s ruling about Silverman’s Ward 3 D.C. Council primary poll a violation of due process. On Friday, the three board members of DCBOE...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
Comments / 0