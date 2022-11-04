ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Reveals What Upset Her About Being A ‘Disney Kid’ After Wizards Of Waverly Place

By Megan Behnke
 4 days ago

Selena Gomez is baring her soul for the world to see in her brand new documentary, My Mind & Me . The doc premiered at the AFI Festival in Hollywood. It was at that event that she opened up about her Disney days, and her specific issues with being labeled a "Disney kid."

It’s been over 10 years since Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo won the family wizard competition in the series finale of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place . While Gomez has been able to make a name for herself in music, film, and TV following her time on the network, Gomez tells Variety that she didn’t like being known as a “Disney kid” post- Wizards:

It wasn’t necessarily me being upset with Disney itself. It was what the label was — me being a ‘Disney kid.’ My experience was wonderful, but the title just carried on, and it hurt my feelings. I just want to be past that already. I don’t want a doll of myself in Target. I just don’t. It’s a little weird.

Although Selena Gomez has had plenty of nice things to say about her Disney past and has reunited with former Wizards co-stars previously, it’s not surprising to hear that she feels this way. Being defined by a certain point in your life -- particularly when you were young -- can't stick with you over a long period of time. Plus, she is 30, so it makes complete sense that she wouldn’t want to be associated with that "kid" label.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez evidently still remains close to her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars. She’s had several holiday meet-ups with the Wizards cast and even worked on the movie This Is the Year with former on-screen brother David Henrie in 2020. It’s clear that while she does want to move past being labeled as a Disney kid, that time in her life will always remain special to her.

In case anyone is concerned Selena Gomez does not care for her Disney years, worry not. In 2021, she cleared the air about some previous comments she made about her Disney days , saying that she was “beyond proud” of her work on the network. Now, with Only Murders in the Building becoming a huge comedy success on Hulu , she definitely has a lot going on for her still in the world of acting. Only Murders was renewed for a third season recently, so fans will be able to look forward to more of Gomez as Mabel Mora, as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams, who are checking in for Season 3 .

As for the future, Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me documentary will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers beginning Friday, November 4. The film follows Gomez throughout six years as she takes fans behind the scenes of her life, and her ups and downs, from touring to her childhood stardom to her health. Fans will likely be hearing more about her Disney days in the documentary, and it's bound to be emotional.

If you ever do feel the need to relive Selena Gomez’s Disney career, be sure to watch Wizards of Waverly Place , among her other projects, with a Disney+ subscription .

