Read full article on original website
Related
Schedule: Section III has 10 teams in soccer, field hockey state semifinals
Ten teams from Section III will take part in the New York State Public High School Athletic Associations girls and boys soccer and field hockey semifinal games on Saturday. Here is the schedule for Section III teams. >> State girls soccer brackets.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Poll results: Who are the best Section III girls soccer scorers and goalies?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have made your choices on the best girls soccer players in Section III this fall. West Genesee, Central Valley Academy, Belleville Henderson and Herkimer each had players selected as the best scorer and goalie in their league this year.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0