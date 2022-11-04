Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly Re-Sign Closer Edwin Díaz To Record Contract
The New York Mets didn’t waste time and locked up a foundational piece to their roster. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series on Saturday. This meant the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, and teams could get things worked out for their offseason plans.
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Hits Milestone Homer In World Series
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs (46) during the 2022 regular season, crushed yet another in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday. However, unlike his previous five during Philadelphia’s deep playoff run, this one notched...
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand
For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Here’s Potential ‘Plan B’ For Red Sox If Xander Bogaerts Leaves
The Red Sox have made it no secret they want Xander Bogaerts back at shortstop in 2023, but they also know they need options. Bogaerts on Monday opted out of his contract, officially becoming a free agent. Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear Bogaerts is atop their list of priorities, but if and when the 30-year-old leaves, his replacement might already be on the roster.
Red Sox Reportedly Decline Club Option For James Paxton
The Boston Red Sox reportedly declined James Paxton’s club option, but the left-handed pitcher’s tenure with the organization might not be over just yet. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox will not pick up Paxton’s two-year, $26 million option. That will now put the ball in Paxton’s court as the 34-year-old has a one-year, $4 million player option for 2023 he can exercise with the Red Sox or he could test free agency.
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
Xander Bogaerts Opts Out Of Red Sox Contract, Becomes MLB Free Agent
It’s official: Xander Bogaerts is a free agent. The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday that Bogaerts opted out of his contract with the Red Sox. The All-Star shortstop now can sign with any team on the open market, including Boston, which has expressed interest in continuing the relationship.
Red Sox Should Target Alexis Díaz (After Edwin Díaz Mets Contract)
Trumpets blaring. Triple-digit heat. Strikeouts galore. Edwin Díaz pitching for the Boston Red Sox would have been a blast. Yet, the possibility always felt like a long shot. And now that Díaz reportedly is returning to the New York Mets on a five-year, $102 million contract — the richest deal ever given to a reliever — it would behoove Boston to target his younger, cheaper, lesser-known brother, Alexis, who’s coming off a dominant rookie season with the Cincinnati Reds.
Chaim Bloom Reaffirms Xander Bogaerts Is Red Sox’s Preferred Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract and became a free agent Monday, but the Red Sox still have the opportunity to re-sign the shortstop. Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal, which also included an option for 2026 that would have vested with 535 plate appearances in 2025. That’s a significant amount of money, but Bogaerts’ continued production since signing the six-year extension in April 2019 made opting out inevitable. The 30-year-old stands to land a more lucrative contract in free agency, either with Boston or with another franchise.
Where Red Sox Place On ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2023 MLB Power Rankings
While the Major League Baseball season just wrapped up with the Houston Astros winning the World Series, the Boston Red Sox have already had their eyes on next year for a month now. As the MLB gets set to completely turn the page to the 2023 season, ESPN did the...
Could Red Sox Sign Aaron Judge? MLB Insider Evaluates Possibility
Mark Feinsand believes there are two potential outcomes of Aaron Judge’s free agency that would be particularly compelling. Judge leaving the Yankees but staying in New York to sign with the Mets obviously would send shockwaves across Major League Baseball, and it’s a move that can’t be ruled out given Steve Cohen’s penchant for big moves. But perhaps equally captivating would be the superstar slugger staying put in the American League East to ink a deal with the Red Sox, the Bronx Bombers’ fiercest rival.
Red Sox Odds: Where Boston Lands On 2023 World Series Board
The Boston Red Sox enter the Major League Baseball offseason surrounded by plenty of uncertainty, and this notion is reflected at the sportsbooks. The 2022 MLB season officially is in the rearview mirror, as the Houston Astros claimed the sport’s ultimate prize with their World Series Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As of Monday morning, the new champions have the second-shortest odds (+600) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Fall Classic again next year, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500). Those clubs slot ahead of the Atlanta Braves (+800) and the top five is rounded out by two of Boston’s fiercest rivals: the Toronto Blue Jays (+1000) and the New York Yankees (+1000).
Torey Krug Returns To TD Garden With Blues As Bruins Win 3-1
Torey Krug was back at TD Garden, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming with the Boston Bruins walking away with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. In his second game back in Boston since joining the Blues, Krug recorded an assist in his team’s loss.
Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues
The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
Relive David Pastrnak’s Eighth Goal Of Season Against Rangers
David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season. The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.
