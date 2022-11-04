The Boston Red Sox enter the Major League Baseball offseason surrounded by plenty of uncertainty, and this notion is reflected at the sportsbooks. The 2022 MLB season officially is in the rearview mirror, as the Houston Astros claimed the sport’s ultimate prize with their World Series Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As of Monday morning, the new champions have the second-shortest odds (+600) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Fall Classic again next year, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500). Those clubs slot ahead of the Atlanta Braves (+800) and the top five is rounded out by two of Boston’s fiercest rivals: the Toronto Blue Jays (+1000) and the New York Yankees (+1000).

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO