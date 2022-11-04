Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
visitdetroit.com
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone
If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop
DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
9 tips for watching Michigan’s election results like a political pro
When watching a Detroit Lions game, background knowledge about football and the team is beneficial to the viewing experience. For example:. The quarterback is typically the most pivotal position in football – so watch closely to see how they’re performing. It’s the Detroit Lions, so they’re probably the...
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Mott Foundation buys into massive improvements at Berston Field House with $10M grant
FLINT, MI -- Berston Field House, where some of Flint’s best athletes honed their skills, is in line to get a massive makeover, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is prepared to help pay the tab with a $10 million grant. The Flint City Council is scheduled to discuss...
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
rew-online.com
Greystone Provides $22.6 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Multifamily Property in Detroit, Michigan
Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $22.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) loan to refinance a 96-unit multifamily property in Shelby Township, Michigan. The financing was originated by Lisa Fischman from Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Aria of Shelby LLC. Aria of Shelby...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
