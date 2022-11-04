Read full article on original website
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
WSAV-TV
WSAV is excited to showcase our new set
If you watched News 3 in the past several months, you may have noticed that our newscast looked different. That’s because we brought you the news, weather and sports from a temporary space. Now we're proud to share with you our new and improved studio. WSAV is excited to...
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
Tanger Outlets Hilton Head Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Hilton Head is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Under Armour, American Eagle and Tommy Hilfiger – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
wtoc.com
Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
Get your rage out at this mobile rage room in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rage rooms becoming all the more popular in the United States, you might be wondering what you can do to get in on the fun. For starters, why not bring the party to you for your first rage room experience? Smash Town Mobile Rage Room is the perfect option for […]
wtoc.com
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
WSAV-TV
Wreaths Across America holds local stop in Beaufort
Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, held a local stop in the town of Beaufort Sunday afternoon.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
WSAV-TV
Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4
Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Fighting the war within: Local veterans mental health …. When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for veterans who are struggling to seek help, but local advocates are working to change that. ‘He will always be here,’ fans remember...
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
Good Morning, Statesboro!
Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice. Lowest Gas Prices in Statesboro.
WSAV-TV
New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh family history, power, corruption
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is a 3 part series covering everything connected to Murdaugh's history and cases. New HBO documentary series shines light on Murdaugh …. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is a 3 part series covering everything connected to Murdaugh's history and cases. Statesboro High School cancels football...
Going to church in Zero Gravity
On October 29th at Luetta Moore Park, the most extreme church sermon in Statesboro came to town in the form of Zero Gravity. The Zero Gravity event demonstrated the power of the Christian faith through the sport of motocross. “The easiest picture is if you take a Billy Graham Crusade,...
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on November 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. Zyontae […]
WSAV-TV
News 3 Today Celebrations for November 8, 2022
Lowcountry voters come out in record numbers for …. Some voters in the Lowcountry took advantage of early voting. Folks came out in record numbers ahead of Election Day. Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained …. Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained at Glynn County chemical plant. Officials...
Fire on Seiler Avenue displaces 3 Tuesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Three people have been displaced following a fire that happened on Seiler Ave. near Reynolds St. No injuries were reported during the blaze. The homeowners told WSAV News 3 that the fire started in the attic. The American Red Cross is helping the three people who were displaced.
Town of Bluffton to hold 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Bluffton is celebrating the Christmas holiday a little early this year with its 51st annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting that will take place on December 3. The event brings hundreds of visitors from across the Lowcountry as the Town of Bluffton shows off its Christmas spirit. “The […]
WSAV-TV
Warnock rallies in Savannah ahead of Election Day
On Sunday, Senator Warnock made a stop in Savannah, his hometown.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
