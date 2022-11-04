Names released in fatal Otsego County crash

PLAINFIELD, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embarkment, and partially overturned.

Police say that a three-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and four children were transported to a local hospital for further medical care.

The three-year-old who passed away was Amina Estrada of Rome, NY.

Police say that the driver was Amber Brown, 28 of Rome.

The 5 other injured passengers were:

Edgardo Estrada, age 42

Malika Estrada, age 3 months

Lareina Estrada, age 1

Naazir Estrada, age 3

Maalik Estrada, age 6

*All from Rome, NY

The crash remains under investigation.

