Personalized whole genome sequencing approach could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases
Tailoring the analysis of whole genome sequencing to individual patients could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. In 2018, the UK's department of health announced an NHS Genomic Medicine Service, which allows patients with rare diseases to have their entire genetic code read in the hope of providing a much-needed diagnosis.
Study: Fenofibrate not a useful strategy for decreasing COVID-19 severity
After showing promise in early laboratory research, the cholesterol-lowering drug fenofibrate had no significant effect on COVID-19 outcomes in a multicenter international randomized clinical trial led by Penn Medicine scientists. The study results were presented Monday at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022 and published in the journal Nature Metabolism.
Researchers unravel genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome
Scientists have discovered the cause of a rare condition within a part of the genome that has been largely unexplored in medical genetics. A team at the University of Exeter has found genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome, turning on or off genes, and in doing so they have found a key that could unlock other causes of rare conditions.
Study helps to justify the use of Ayres Sensory Integration as a tool for autistic children
People with autism are often portrayed in popular media as experiencing difficulty processing highly stimulating or overly loud environments. While this is certainly true for many, there can be a wide diversity in the ways people comprehend the information they perceive from all senses. New research from Thomas Jefferson University, in collaboration with Einstein Medical Center, shows that adding assessments focused on sensory integration into the regular autism assessment process can yield new information for patients and their care teams to help guide therapeutic activities.
Psilocybin could be a promising therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have participated in the largest and most rigorous clinical trial to date of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms), pointing to the possibility that COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support could be a beneficial therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study is...
DNA barcoding shows how cancer cells evade the immune system's defenses
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
Novel drug lowers triglycerides, does not reduce cardiovascular events
Levels of triglycerides are routinely measured as part of a preventive cardiology work-up and lowering triglycerides with several classes of drugs is common medical practice. Yet, in a major randomized trial of the novel drug pemafibrate, researchers found no reduction in rates of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death over a five-year period, despite the drug lowering triglycerides by 26 percent compared to placebo. The study was led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and included more than 10,000 participants. The new data were presented today at the annual meetings of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MGI Partners with Imperial College London to Establish Overseas Customer Experience Center in the UK
MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the opening of its second overseas Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Europe. This came after the first CEC opened its doors in Riga, Latvia in late October, joining a roster of existing MGI’s demo labs in Australia and Japan. The new London-based site provides local customers and partners first-hand experiences with MGI’s advanced instruments and reflects the company’s commitment to the European market.
Novel gene editing therapy reduces circulating TTR protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy
A single IV infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced circulating transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, a progressive and fatal cause of heart failure, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
New analysis finds significant disparities in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, shared results from an analysis of its large U.S. Family Heart DatabaseTM showing significant disparities exist in the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) among racial groups, and by income and education levels. A real-world data analysis of more than 300 million individuals showed appropriate lipid-lowering therapy is more often prescribed for people with FH who are White, male, and have higher income, or have advanced education, leaving many others undertreated. The findings are being presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions on Nov. 7 in Chicago in a poster titled, "Using Healthcare Claims Data and Machine Learning to Identify Health Disparities for Individuals with Diagnosed and Undiagnosed Familial Hypercholesterolemia."
In vitro functional assays to augment immunotherapy research
Immune checkpoint (CKP) drugs are leading the way in current immunotherapies, having gained popularity in immune therapy due to their exceptional clinical efficacy capabilities. The considerable anti-cancer potential of CPK drugs has meant that it has established itself at the forefront of pharmaceutical pipelines across the globe. In this highly...
Early use of ECMO devices to support adults with cardiogenic shock did not improve clinical outcomes
The immediate use of veno-arterial mechanical circulatory extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices to support adults with rapidly deteriorating or severe cardiogenic shock was feasible but did not improve clinical outcomes compared to people who received early conservative therapy, according to late-breaking clinical trial results presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Study confirms the implication of Mib1 mutations in non-compaction cardiomyopathy
Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
Scientists map neural pathways that lead to vomiting after eating contaminated food
In most cases, the presence of toxins in food can cause nausea and vomiting. These are bodily defenses aimed at minimizing the duration of exposure to the toxin. The pathways by which the brain detects the presence of such toxins and synchronizes various defenses remain poorly understood. Study: The gut-to-brain...
How many energy drinks are university students consuming?
A recent study published in Nutrition evaluated university students' consumption patterns of energy drinks (EDs). EDs are being promoted to enhance concentration, energy, metabolism, and athletic performance and stimulate mental activity. Caffeine is the chief ingredient of EDs, with 50 – 550 mg per can or bottle. EDs contain more caffeine than the traditional caffeinated beverages and potentially have more active ingredients than other soft drinks.
Open bypass surgery results in better outcomes for specific patients with severe form of peripheral artery disease
Performing open bypass surgery to restore circulation for people with a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) – a condition that limits blood flow to the legs and feet – resulted in better outcomes for specific patients compared to a less-invasive procedure, a National Institutes of Health-supported clinical research trial has found.
Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software
Samples is a sample management tool, designed by Ziath, for laboratories tasked with keeping smaller inventories of stored samples well organized. This powerful, yet easy-to-use software suite includes a host of features designed to streamline your sample storage workflows and makes adding and searching sample information quick and simple. Highly...
Beer hop compounds could serve as the basis for nutraceuticals to combat Alzheimer’s disease
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Paxlovid antiviral therapy reduces risk of long COVID
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* server, researchers in Saint Louis, Missouri, examined whether nirmatrelvir treatment reduced the risk of long COVID, the disease encompassing the post-acute sequelae of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) [PASC]. Study: Nirmatrelvir and the Risk of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19. Image...
National study sheds light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by UBC researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF) – a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in The New England Journal...
