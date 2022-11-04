ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC Ghost Walks: Fright In the Streets of Old Towne Orange

Orange County has quite the haunted past and for the last 15 years, a group of people have committed to archiving some of its eerie history through historical retellings and ghost walks. Haunted Orange County offers year-round interactive tours, known as ghost walks, around the county’s historic districts where some...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?

Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Review: OC Museum of Art’s Opening Exhibitions Delight, Confound, Engage

Now that all the opening hoopla has settled down, I thought I’d take a closer look at the opening exhibitions at the new Orange County Museum of Art. In case you’ve been living under a rock somewhere, the O.C. Museum of Art (OCMA) opened its new, $94.5 million home officially on Oct. 8 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It’s a 53,000-square-foot, terra cotta covered, multilevel structure designed by Morphosis, the Studio City-based architecture firm founded and headed by Pritzker Prize winner Thom Mayne. Brandon Welling was the partner-in-charge for this project.
COSTA MESA, CA
Panoringan: Korean Grocery Shopping 101 and OC’s Newest Markets

There is something about wandering my local supermarket aisle that is both therapeutic and exciting. The familiarity of heading to the exact location to grab eggs, bananas or green onions; checking for sale (or better yet, clearance) items and saving a few bucks; examining a new product off the shelf and debating whether I should try it. It’s a task I rarely take lightly.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Are Irvine City Leaders Spiking Police Pay to Gain Votes?

Five days after Irvine’s police officer’s union dropped $35,000 in advertising mailers on behalf of two city council members running for reelection this month city leaders scheduled a vote to approve lucrative pay raises for officers. The deal was supposed to be finalized at the council’s Oct. 25...
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission

After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
SANTA ANA, CA
Respiratory Virus Fills up OC’s Pediatric Hospitals, Officials Declare Emergency

Orange County Public Health Officials have declared an emergency Monday over RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, as pediatric hospitals fill up. “We do have a large number of RSV-infected children in the hospital right now, much more than we would normally have at this time of year. Today, we have 65 in house – 11 of whom are in the ICU,” said Dr. Jasjit Singh, a pediatric infectious diseases subspecialist and medical director for Children’s Hospital Orange County (CHOC), at a Tuesday news conference.
Is Anaheim Ready to Play Hardball With the Angels?

As the Angels threaten to sue the city for allegedly violating their stadium lease, Councilman Jose Moreno is questioning if the major league team is living up to their end of the bargain when it comes to maintenance. Last week, Moreno called for his colleagues to meet behind closed doors...
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC Journalists Recognized By Nation’s Top Journalism Groups

Voice of OC journalists continue to be recognized for their groundbreaking work by the nation’s top journalism groups. This week, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana Jr. was announced as a finalist in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists awards for his columns delving into the systemic failure of Orange County officials to reach out to local Latinos when it came to Covid response and vaccinations.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
