Now that all the opening hoopla has settled down, I thought I’d take a closer look at the opening exhibitions at the new Orange County Museum of Art. In case you’ve been living under a rock somewhere, the O.C. Museum of Art (OCMA) opened its new, $94.5 million home officially on Oct. 8 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It’s a 53,000-square-foot, terra cotta covered, multilevel structure designed by Morphosis, the Studio City-based architecture firm founded and headed by Pritzker Prize winner Thom Mayne. Brandon Welling was the partner-in-charge for this project.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO