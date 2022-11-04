Read full article on original website
OC Ghost Walks: Fright In the Streets of Old Towne Orange
Orange County has quite the haunted past and for the last 15 years, a group of people have committed to archiving some of its eerie history through historical retellings and ghost walks. Haunted Orange County offers year-round interactive tours, known as ghost walks, around the county’s historic districts where some...
Are Community Gardens Serving Becoming Orange County’s Next Town Squares?
Community gardens throughout Orange County are part of a broader push to create more open space and a sustainable environment for people in areas where such space is dwindling due to development. Cities like Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and Fullerton have community gardens either run by the city, a...
Who’s Financing Orange County’s Politicians?
Orange County cities are getting more transparent. As voters enter the final day of the election season, it’s getting easier for residents to track who exactly is helping finance their incumbent elected leaders – and their challengers – across the region. And regardless who wins on Tuesday,...
Here Are the Hottest Races to Watch in Orange County
Today, voters will decide on key Orange County races – from deciding who controls the majority of the OC Board of Supervisors and who to send to Congress, to police and housing issues in Santa Ana and FBI corruption probe fallout in Anaheim. Here are some of the key...
Review: OC Museum of Art’s Opening Exhibitions Delight, Confound, Engage
Now that all the opening hoopla has settled down, I thought I’d take a closer look at the opening exhibitions at the new Orange County Museum of Art. In case you’ve been living under a rock somewhere, the O.C. Museum of Art (OCMA) opened its new, $94.5 million home officially on Oct. 8 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It’s a 53,000-square-foot, terra cotta covered, multilevel structure designed by Morphosis, the Studio City-based architecture firm founded and headed by Pritzker Prize winner Thom Mayne. Brandon Welling was the partner-in-charge for this project.
Panoringan: Korean Grocery Shopping 101 and OC’s Newest Markets
There is something about wandering my local supermarket aisle that is both therapeutic and exciting. The familiarity of heading to the exact location to grab eggs, bananas or green onions; checking for sale (or better yet, clearance) items and saving a few bucks; examining a new product off the shelf and debating whether I should try it. It’s a task I rarely take lightly.
OC Board of Education Faces Backlash Over ‘Controversial’ Curriculum Ban Proposal
Orange County Board of Education Trustee Ken Williams wants to keep communism indoctrination along with a host of topics he calls “controversial” out of the classroom by implementing a policy that would ban educators from teaching them. Under the California Education code, it is already forbidden for teachers...
Brea Voters Are Picking Their City Council. What Do the Candidates Say?
Five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the Brea City Council in the November election. Three candidates responded to an election questionnaire sent by Voice of OC. Here’s what the candidates had to say on some of the issues, in their words:. Question: What...
Public Interaction With All Wildlife Banned in Fountain Valley; Law Comes After Coyote Attack
Fountain Valley residents and visitors cannot feed, disturb, or have any contact with wildlife on city property, actions that will be prohibited starting Nov. 5. The City Council in early October voted unanimously to give final approval to an ordinance in an effort to curb coyote activity, acknowledging the increase in coyotes in the city.
Are Irvine City Leaders Spiking Police Pay to Gain Votes?
Five days after Irvine’s police officer’s union dropped $35,000 in advertising mailers on behalf of two city council members running for reelection this month city leaders scheduled a vote to approve lucrative pay raises for officers. The deal was supposed to be finalized at the council’s Oct. 25...
Santana: The Happiest Place on Earth Hosts Orange County’s Shadiest Election
When an FBI corruption probe surfaced earlier this year at Anaheim City Hall, many wondered if Disneyland resort interests and the chamber of commerce – which FBI agents say had undue influence on city policymaking – might sit out this year’s election. While these special interests may...
Irvine Boosts Hotel Housekeeper Protections Following Safety Concerns From Workers
Maids in Irvine have been calling out what they say are nightmare working conditions and sexual harassment they’ve faced from guests – including people exposing themselves or trying to grab them. “Women are still having to face men without their clothes as they’re trying to clean a room....
Noche de Altares 20th Anniversary Saturday, November 5, 2022
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Downtown Santa Ana, Ca. (Flower & Civic Center) from 1:00pm-10:00pm. Noche de Altares is a community-based event celebrating Día de...
Santa Ana Takes First Step Creating a Police Oversight Commission
After years of community activism, Santa Ana is one step closer to formalizing its long awaited and historic police oversight commission. City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of what will, for now, be an advisory board but with an “Independent Oversight Director” to investigate police misconduct complaints and use of force reports as directed by commissioners.
Orange County Buses Will Screech to Halt Thursday Morning After Mechanics Strike
Public bus service across Orange County could stop as soon as Wednesday evening if the mechanics’ union follows through with a planned strike, officials told Voice of OC Wednesday. The move comes amid a breakdown in negotiations between Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) leaders and Teamsters Local 952, which...
Respiratory Virus Fills up OC’s Pediatric Hospitals, Officials Declare Emergency
Orange County Public Health Officials have declared an emergency Monday over RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, as pediatric hospitals fill up. “We do have a large number of RSV-infected children in the hospital right now, much more than we would normally have at this time of year. Today, we have 65 in house – 11 of whom are in the ICU,” said Dr. Jasjit Singh, a pediatric infectious diseases subspecialist and medical director for Children’s Hospital Orange County (CHOC), at a Tuesday news conference.
Here’s a Twist: OC Sheriff Union is Attacking the Republican and Backing the Democrat in a High-Stakes Race
Law enforcement unions are among the most influential forces in local elections. And the conventional wisdom is they are most closely aligned with Republican candidates. But there’s a twist in a high-stakes Orange County race right now. The powerful county sheriff’s deputies’ union is spending big in backing the...
Is Anaheim Ready to Play Hardball With the Angels?
As the Angels threaten to sue the city for allegedly violating their stadium lease, Councilman Jose Moreno is questioning if the major league team is living up to their end of the bargain when it comes to maintenance. Last week, Moreno called for his colleagues to meet behind closed doors...
Here are Mission Viejo Candidates’ Views on Election Rules, Fiscal Responsibility and the Environment￼
Mission Viejo residents are set to use their new voting districts for the first time this year in one of the strangest Orange County elections this cycle. Every one of the city’s five council seats is on the ballot after an Orange County Superior Court judge said council members had illegally extended their terms of office.
Voice of OC Journalists Recognized By Nation’s Top Journalism Groups
Voice of OC journalists continue to be recognized for their groundbreaking work by the nation’s top journalism groups. This week, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Norberto Santana Jr. was announced as a finalist in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists awards for his columns delving into the systemic failure of Orange County officials to reach out to local Latinos when it came to Covid response and vaccinations.
