Washington Man Injured in Daviess County Logging Accident
A Washington=area man is still recovering from a logging accident near Daviess County Road 400 South. Daviess County rescue crews were called to a report of a man struck by a large tree limb. 26 year-old Galen Wagler was found un-responsive around 200 feet into a wooded area off the county road.
Despite Power Problems, 300 Plus Vote Early on Saturday
Just over 300 people cast early ballots — despite a power outage in Vincennes. About 100 voters balloted early in Vincennes, with 114 more in Monroe City, and 90 in Bicknell. So far, 3,431 voters have voted early in this year’s election. That number is slightly below the 3,570...
Shoulder Work Coming for CCMG Paved Roads in Knox County
The Knox County Highway Department is doing some shoulder work on various roads at this time. The affected roads include Anson Road, Summers Road, Rod and Gun Club Road, and Freelandville Road. The roads will remain open, but drivers should be aware of work crews laboring on the side of...
Knox Circuit Court Judgeship, County Commissioner, County Recorder Races Being Contested Today
Knox County races are in the forefront as part of today’s Election Day balloting. The polls are open from now (six a-m) through six p-m Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. The incumbent Sherri Gregg Gilmore says fairness and respect for all will continue to be her guiding principle. Challenger Monica Gilmore promises a transparent judgeship if she is elected…
Knox County Bridge to Close Throughout Week
A planned closure of a bridge crossing the C-S-X tracks on Old U-S 41 will remain in place through the end of the week. Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd reports the work will continue through the rest of this week. The closure allows contractors to clear the right of...
Election Day Means Government Agency Closures Today
City, County, State, and federal offices are closed today as part of this mid-term national Election Day. Trash collection will be affected at various locations, and other government services will not be offered today. The polls will stay open from now (six a-m) to six p-m across Indiana. Various School...
Election Centers Open, Despite Power Outage
A power outage in Vincennes has not affected early voting in the city. Knox County Clerk David Shelton reports a good number of voters cast ballots, with power provided by an electric generator. Shelton also reminds everyone despite some outages, voting will continue through the afternoon at all 3 vote...
Four School Board Candidates Running for Two Seats in Vincennes School Corporation
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board in November. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
Advice Given to Those Raking Leaves for Collection
Vincennes City officials remind everyone to watch their leaves and grass clippings so they don’t clog up the inlets for the City’s storm sewers. Natural yard waste can clog the inlets, leading to street flooding around those openings. City street crews are picking up leaves in various City...
Pride of the Green Finished 4th At State
The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green finished 4th out of 10 bands in Class C at the ISSMA State Marching Band Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Band Director, Bill Marsh was proud of his band’s showing. Marsh also following the performance gave credit to his staff...
KC Treasurer Reminds All of November Deadline
Knox County Treasurer Cendy Joslin reminds everyone of a November 10th deadline to pay property taxes. In Knox County, taxes may be paid at the Knox County Courthouse. They also may be mailed in; those mailing their taxes should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of a receipt. Tax...
Windy Weather Caused Area Power Outages
The Windy Weather across the area Saturday caused several power outages for customers on both Duke Energy and on WIN Energy REMC. In Vincennes, over 2,000 customers on Duke Energy were off for about 90 minutes around 9:15 AM. That outage affected mainly the city’s downtown and south side area.
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 11/8
(Herman on All-District Volleyball Team) Vincennes Rivet Sophomore Mary Herman was named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association South 1-A All District Team. She was one of twelve players named to the team. Herman led the Patriots in kills this season with 359 to go along with 68...
Sunday Sports Recap
Vincennes Rivet downed Evansville Harrison 66-29. Rivet now 2-0 on the season. Vincennes Lincoln improved to 1-1 after a 53-52 thriller against Evansville Reitz at the Hill Top. South Knox slipped to 1-1 on the season they fell to Eastern Greene 53-46. IHSAA Volleyball State Finals took place Saturday in...
