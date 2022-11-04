Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win
The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
ClutchPoints
3 best free agents the Twins must targets after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Minnesota Twins 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Despite some sizable upgrades being made last offseason, the Twins failed to make the playoffs in the American League Central, and finished the campaign with a sub .500 record. The Twins were expected to challenge to win the division, and while they did early on, they fell apart as the season progressed.
Kate Upton Asked If She Wants Husband Justin Verlander to Retire
The star pitcher’s wife crashed the Fox set and answered the question about Verlander’s future.
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top
Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden
The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series. Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming. Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not...
Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat
The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series
For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Houston Chronicle
The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.
HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
Dusty Baker makes decision on running it back with Astros after winning World Series
The Houston Astros just won their first World Series since 2017 in epic fashion, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games thanks to a series-clinching three-run homer from Yordan Alvarez in Game 6. Most importantly, it was a bittersweet moment for manager Dusty Baker, who captured his very first ring in 25 years of managing at the big league level and he’ll have the chance to do it again in 2023.
Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see
Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX43.com
World Series winning Astros assistant general manager Andrew Ball joins the frenzy | Sunday Sitdown
HOUSTON, Texas — Some dream of making it to the big leagues—let alone win a world series. Andrew Ball was an intern with the York Revolution in 2011 before having stints with the Rays, Angels and now the world series champions, the Houston Astros, as their assistant general manager.
Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series and proceeded to celebrate like absolute champions. As all World Series winners do, the Astros went berserk in the clubhouse after the win, popping bottles of champagne in the locker room and going absolutely nuts after becoming champs. It seems that the Astros […] The post Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
With the Offseason in Full Swing, Difficult Decisions Lie Ahead for the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies offseason is officially in full swing. With numerous free agents and potential options, difficult decisions lie ahead.
The Houston Astros are the world champions in baseball | Get your fan gear (caps, T-shirts and hoodies)
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, Saturday night at home. The Astros, behind Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, won the best-of-seven series in six games. Soon after the game, fans of the Astros...
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
ClutchPoints
Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the […] The post Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
