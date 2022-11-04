ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Mattress Mack’s savage 6-word tweet after Astros clinch $75 million bet payout with World Series win

The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack. For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents the Twins must targets after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Minnesota Twins 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Despite some sizable upgrades being made last offseason, the Twins failed to make the playoffs in the American League Central, and finished the campaign with a sub .500 record. The Twins were expected to challenge to win the division, and while they did early on, they fell apart as the season progressed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top

Superfan Mattress Mack has placed a total of $10 million of bets for the Houston Astros to win the World Series, so imagine his excitement after the team took the lead via a Yordan Alvarez homer in the closeout Game 6 on Saturday. At the bottom of the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies ahead […] The post VIDEO: Mattress Mack goes absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run HR puts Astros on top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series. Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming. Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat

The Houston Astros are World Series champions once again. After taking down the plucky Philadelphia Phillies in six games, the Astros secured their second championship in six years, avenged their losses in the fall classic from 2019 and 2021 and got Dusty Baker his first taste of a championship as a manager. Jose Altuve, Justin […] The post Astros’ Alex Bregman exits World Series with injury in last at-bat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Houston Chronicle

The architect of the Astros is gone. His imprint remains.

HOUSTON — The finish line for the World Series is Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros have celebrated pennants and raised a championship banner. It is also where they once operated a sign-stealing scheme that, for some, will always cast suspicion on their enduring supremacy. Jeff Luhnow, their...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dusty Baker makes decision on running it back with Astros after winning World Series

The Houston Astros just won their first World Series since 2017 in epic fashion, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in six games thanks to a series-clinching three-run homer from Yordan Alvarez in Game 6. Most importantly, it was a bittersweet moment for manager Dusty Baker, who captured his very first ring in 25 years of managing at the big league level and he’ll have the chance to do it again in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see

Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros? The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title […] The post Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series and proceeded to celebrate like absolute champions. As all World Series winners do, the Astros went berserk in the clubhouse after the win, popping bottles of champagne in the locker room and going absolutely nuts after becoming champs. It seems that the Astros […] The post Astros’ World Series celebration ran up a $400k tab that 50 Cent will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has reportedly declined the player-option on his contract and is set to hit MLB free agency. It’s not a shocking decision from Rodon, who figures to be one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. The veteran southpaw had long been expected to turn down the […] The post Carlos Rodon makes final decision on Giants future with MLB free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

