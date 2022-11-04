Read full article on original website
Emergency infrastructure repairs close Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Walkout, lawsuit illustrate Ann Arbor students’ free speech fight over Proposal 3
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Skyline High School students both for and against Proposal 3 made use of the final day before midterm elections to exercise their right to free speech. Around 100 Skyline High School students huddled in front of the school’s student entrance during a walkout in...
$8.8M grant will help Michigan college with Black STEM achievement, community outreach
ALBION, MI - A nearly $9-million national grant will help Albion College will research best practices to promote Black student success in science, technology, engineering and math fields. The private college will participate in the Collaborative Research-Racial Equity project though an $8.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Albion...
Santa Ono inauguration as University of Michigan president set for March
ANN ARBOR, MI - Santa Ono’s official inauguration as University of Michigan president will take place on March 7, according to a UM release. Ono, the university’s 15th president as of Oct. 14, will be “formally installed” during a ceremony at Hill Auditorium on the Ann Arbor campus, the release states.
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
State hasn’t fixed monitoring of some Flint water crisis programs, audit says
FLINT, MI -- Two state agencies haven’t fixed oversight of some Flint water crisis programs a year after problems were first reported by the Michigan Office of Auditor General. A new report issued last week says the Michigan Department of Education hasn’t resolved all issues related to insufficient monitoring...
Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Election 2022: Polls open for voting in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Election Day is here and polls are now open for voting across Washtenaw County. From the Michigan governor’s race down to local school board races and ballot proposals, there are many contests and issues for voters in the Ann Arbor-area to help decide. Voting...
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
10 Ann Arbor-area races, ballot proposals to watch in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County have a long list of local and state-level races and ballot proposals to decide in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day. Here’s a quick look at 10 local races...
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Grand Blanc High School released early while police investigate Snapchat threat
GRAND BLANC, MI -- Police are investigating a threat made on Snapchat from someone not in the Grand Blanc Community Schools student database Monday morning after students were dismissed at the high school. “Out of an abundance of caution, due to a threat made on social media, we began releasing...
It’s Election Day. Here’s what Jackson County voters need to know
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The polls are open in Jackson County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Voters will decide candidates running for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. congress, state House and Senate, county Commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of Grass Lake operations, a new county jail facility and more also are on the ballot.
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
Mott Foundation buys into massive improvements at Berston Field House with $10M grant
FLINT, MI -- Berston Field House, where some of Flint’s best athletes honed their skills, is in line to get a massive makeover, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is prepared to help pay the tab with a $10 million grant. The Flint City Council is scheduled to discuss...
Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that
JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
Water levels set to be lowered at 2 Washtenaw County lakes for the winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With winter fast approaching, the water levels at two Washtenaw County lakes are set to be lowered, an annual practice meant to reduce ice damage and erosion when freezing temperatures arrive. The lake levels at Portage and Base Line lakes on the Washtenaw/Livingston county line will...
