ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO