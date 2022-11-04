ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Emergency infrastructure repairs close Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’

YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
MLive

In past decade, Flint schools have lost 66% of their students

FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools is a third of what it used to be. Just a decade ago, the district reported 8,599 students in the 2012-13 academic year. This year, the preliminary count was 2,870 students. That’s a 66% decrease. The district went from rivaling Grand Blanc...
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

It’s Election Day. Here’s what Jackson County voters need to know

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The polls are open in Jackson County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Voters will decide candidates running for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. congress, state House and Senate, county Commission, local school boards and more. Millage proposals for Leoni Township roads, the village of Grass Lake operations, a new county jail facility and more also are on the ballot.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that

JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
MLive

MLive

