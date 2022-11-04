Tomorrow is Election Day, and Daviess County voters are reminded that if you choose to vote a straight party ticket, it will only fill in the positions that are Democratic and Republican. You still need to move past those screens and vote for trustee boards and school boards. If you live in Odon, you will also need to vote for the town board, as that is an independent candidate. If you have any questions about voting, please ask the poll workers before starting your ballot. Remember, in Montgomery, the polling place has moved from the Montgomery Ruritan Building to Stop and Sea due to a fire at the Community Building. Polls are open for early voting until noon today and all day tomorrow, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Washington residents will be voting for new school board members in four seats and state races. All county races were uncontested with the exception of a couple of county board and trustee seats.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO