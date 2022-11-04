Read full article on original website
Related
Following General Election results in Dubois County
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Dubois County on this page. You can find more results in Indiana on our results page.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Infractions (new) Owner allows dog to stray beyond owner’s premises: Erik K. Mahan. Operating with expired plates: Jasmine Ayres; Emilo I. Gonzalez. Speeding: Zander E. Maikranz; Calvin S. Gessner; Patrick M. Lampert; Robin L. Murphey; Brent S. Sloan; Brandon I. Tillman; Jacob E. Schneider; Oliver Martinez Caudillo; Alex C. Hinkle.
Two intersections along US-41 are slated for changes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Two intersections along US 41 could see changes in 2023. At Elkhorn Road near Vincennes and State Road 58 near Carlisle, the Indiana Department of Transportation is looking into implementing “Reduced Conflict Intersections,” or RCI’s. For drivers trying to turn left onto US 41, they would have to turn right initially before […]
14news.com
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
wamwamfm.com
Election Day For Daviess County
Tomorrow is Election Day, and Daviess County voters are reminded that if you choose to vote a straight party ticket, it will only fill in the positions that are Democratic and Republican. You still need to move past those screens and vote for trustee boards and school boards. If you live in Odon, you will also need to vote for the town board, as that is an independent candidate. If you have any questions about voting, please ask the poll workers before starting your ballot. Remember, in Montgomery, the polling place has moved from the Montgomery Ruritan Building to Stop and Sea due to a fire at the Community Building. Polls are open for early voting until noon today and all day tomorrow, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Washington residents will be voting for new school board members in four seats and state races. All county races were uncontested with the exception of a couple of county board and trustee seats.
wamwamfm.com
Gilbert E. Andis
Gilbert E. Andis, 94, of Odon, Indiana, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare in Jasper, Indiana. He was born on May 8, 1928 in Odon to Harley and Lena Cleo (Meurer) Andis. Gilbert married his loving wife, Doris (Holstine) Andis on December 11, 1949.
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – November 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Operating with expired plates: McKenna G. Nix; Brandon S. Baumeister; Cody L. Stinnett; Courtney M. Foster; Fredrick J. Rudolph; Kaylen B. Rowan; Kaylen B. Rowan. Speeding: Blake M. Etheridge; Krystle A. Binion; Xeonia L. Straughter; Amber D. Jessell; Joshua Aaron Waters; Lucas R. Higdon; Jacqueline...
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
wbiw.com
Inmates help complete needed improvements to the jail
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said the jail population Monday morning was 96 or at 53 percent capacity. Of those 81 are males, 15 are females, five are Level 6 felons, seven Department of Correction holds, and one parole hold. With the jail population numbers down the...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Evans, 48, of Canaan, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated—Endangerment. No bond was set. Olmand Joseph, 24, of Washington, was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime. No bond was set.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wamwamfm.com
Lester Anderson
Lester Anderson 86 of Carlisle passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lester was born in Linton, IN on December 12, 1935 to the late Ralph M. and Cora Hodges Anderson. Lester was employed by GE as a helium arc welder; Peabody coal company as an over the road truck driver and later became a safety supervisor for Amax Coal Company, he was also an agent for Western Southern Life, as well as driving a school bus for both North Knox and Southwest Sullivan School Corporation. He was interested in; riding motorcycles, boating, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Lester was a member of GoldWing Road Riders Association, H.O.G. and the Zorah Shriners of Terre Haute.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
generalaviationnews.com
From intern to airport manager
In April 2022, Colin Smith applied to be an intern at Huntingburg Regional Airport (KHNB) in Indiana so he could experience the airport’s daily operations and to gain practical hands-on knowledge. He got the internship and spent the summer at KHNB. Just months later, the Indiana State University graduate...
wamwamfm.com
Shop Small Saturday Main Street in Washington
The new Discover Downtown Washington Group has a big day planned for Shop Small Saturday on November 26th from 10am to 1pm. Beth Gabhart with the group says that the stores on Main Street will be offering some great specials and The Chamber Restaurant will be the hub to stop for gift wrapping and giveaways…
14news.com
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
Comments / 0