Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just 10 days
Despite there being no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still able to receive an existing form of relief, but the time to claim the money is running out. As many as 9 million people still have unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits, according to the...
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
How Rich Are Dr. Oz, J.B. Pritzker and the Richest Politicians Running in Midterm Campaigns
The Nov. 8 midterm elections will give Americans the chance to cast their popular vote and "half-time" opinion on the current government. It will also give voters a chance to play a role in deciding...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Southern States in November
Record rates of inflation have been hitting all parts of the country hard this year, but certain regions in the South may be experiencing some of the highest spikes. That has spurred some local...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Comments / 0