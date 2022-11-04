Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital

Image via ChristianaCare.

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Delaware-based health system will use these funds for upgrades at West Grove campus, including information technology, medical equipment, and building renovations.

ChristianaCare does not believe it will be able to reopen the hospital before the second half of 2023.

“Our assessment and inventory of the facility indicate that while it contains some usable equipment, including hospital beds and some imaging and diagnostic equipment, there is a lot of work to be done in many key areas,” said Douglas Azar, ChristianaCare’s senior vice president for strategic clinical integration.

The building lacks both information technology infrastructure and laboratory equipment.

“This funding will provide much-needed help as we build out these critical areas,” he added.