NPR

Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Election Day in Indiana: What you need to know

Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. The Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all voters:. You cannot bring election materials inside a polling location. You cannot wear items into a...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

DNR finds 5 stolen vehicles in White River during sonar training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers were able to locate five stolen vehicles underwater. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers were able to find five vehicles in the White River near Raymond Street while doing sonar training last week. On Thursday, all five vehicles were pulled...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive

There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Missing taxpayer refund check inquiry

Indiana residents who haven't yet received their automatic taxpayer refund check but think they should have need to contact the state. The taxpayer checks, two separate checks totaling $325, were sent out in May and over the summer. The department of revenue now asking that rather than calling the office,...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
MARION COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?

Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
INDIANA STATE

